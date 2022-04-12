Dual Grand Opening
Dance, Movement and Wellness - Recipe for Joy and Happiness
Winston Salem, NC— MaryAnn Molloy will hold a grand opening celebration for two side-by-side businesses in Ardmore 1-4 p.m. Sun., May 1, 1622 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem.
Real World Ballroom has been opened for two months and has now expanded into the space next door with Real World Wellness.
MaryAnn Molloy has more than 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur with background in fitness, life coaching and ballroom dancing. Her life-long passions have intertwined to fill a void in the local dance community.
“My goal is to expand the dance community not just in my own studio but to increase offerings in the Triad,” she said. “I hope with the right partnerships this can be a key hub for dance just as it is for arts, theater, and music.”
Positive Community Impact
Many students have already traded in their two left feet and are getting it right.
There are only two rules:
1. Have fun.
2. If you’re both doing it it’s not wrong—it’s a move!
On the wellness side, services range from personal training, weight management and wellness workshops with a focus on women over 50.
Photo of MaryAnn Molloy by BrandandBloom used with permission.
