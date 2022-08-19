Join the artists of the Winston-Salem “Downtown Arts District Association” (DADA) Friday, September 2nd from 7-10:00 pm as we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of our signature 12 month event series, the “DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop”!
Our featured exhibition in the Featured Gallery of North Trade Street Arts Center is “Anniversary” a juried collection of works by DADA Artists. $100, $75 and $50 will be awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place respectively. There will also be a “People’s Choice” award selected by those that attend the September Hop.
Original works of art and prints of some of the individual pieces in the gallery are available for sale.
Other Exhibition Openings:
Artworks Gallery
Delurk Gallery
Visual Index
Associated Artists Gallery @ NTSA
THE Exhibiting Artists of The LAAC @ NTSA
Studio 7 Gallery @ NTSA
Other featured events include:
- 7:15 pm Performance by the Piedmont Youth Chorus
Comprising of three unique choirs, the Piedmont Youth Chorus focuses on camaraderie, music literacy, and creativity. Students build musicianship, and long last-lasting friendships in a joyful and creative environment.
8:30 pm - AURA - acoustic singer/songwriters who toured with Peter Tork of The Monkees, presenting selections from their catalog of CDs at North Trade Street Arts
- B Balanced Counseling & Wellness
"Come check out the B Balanced Counseling & Wellness table to learn more about their art therapy services, and the mental health benefits of art making! They will also be providing some take home art therapy activities and resources!"
- Art & Craft work by DADA Artists
“ART in the INTERSECTION,” will return, showcasing visual and performing artists working live in the intersection of Sixth and Trade Streets.
SEVERAL NEW additions to our growing collection of "Head in the Hole" photo stations, Standees, PLUS chalk and Bubbles will be set up for family fun.
Visit your favorite galleries & businesses and Celebrate the 25th Anniversary Season of the
DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop!
— VISITOR INFORMATION
DADAGALLERYHOP.com for maps, parking info, HOTEL PACKAGES at The Historic Brookstown Inn plus more!
Visit our mini “Arts District Visitors Area” at North Trade Street Arts - 604-A N Trade Street, W-S, NC 27101
Want to support the “DADA 1st Friday GalleryHop”? Become a Supporter or Corporate sponsor! Visit dadaws.net and look under theAbout Us tab.
https://www.dadaws.net/join
The DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop is a presentation of The Downtown Arts District Association and is sponsored in part by: The Arts Council of WS/FC, The City of Winston-Salem, Mast General Store, The Lewisville Area Arts Council (The LAAC), Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, and “DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop Supporters!”
