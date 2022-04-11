D4 Concepts and Business High Point Will Host Global Thought Leader Luncheon
April 11, 2022, HIGH POINT, N.C. – D4 Concepts in partnership with Business High Point will host a leadership luncheon entitled, “Scaling Healthy Leaders When It Feels Impossible,” with special guest, Jeremie Kubicek, Founder of GiANT Worldwide, Leadercast and Catalyst. The luncheon will be held at The Loft at Congdon Yards on Monday, May 9 at 12 p.m. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and all registered guests are invited to meet Kubicek and network with other leaders. Tickets are $25 and are available at https://www.highpointleaders.com/.
Working with people is not always easy, and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent “Great Resignation,” workforce challenges have skyrocketed in the last two years. Employee shortages and workforce issues are further exacerbated by unhealthy leaders and ill-equipped managers. It is imperative for leaders to improve their own health, as well as the health of their company culture and employees.
“After the past couple of years and with all the Great Resignation and workforce challenges today, leaders and managers are finding themselves overwhelmed,” said Micah Ray, co-partner and founder of D4 Concepts. “Leaders need to understand how to improve their own health (mentally and emotionally) so that they can lead better through challenging times. They need to get better at multiplying themselves into new leaders to create better overall work cultures.”
A powerful communicator and prolific entrepreneur, Kubicek will give practical tools for attendees to become healthier leaders and multiply that health out to create a thriving culture within their organizations. Kubicek has built leadership tools used by global companies like Google, Chick-fil-A and the U.S. Air Force. His company, GiANT Worldwide, is recognized as a global thought leader in creating actionable leadership training that transforms individuals and organizations.
About D4 Concepts: D4 Concepts, High Point-based business coaching for people development and innovation management, are a team of GiANT-certified business coaches. D4 Concepts understands that many leaders are overwhelmed in dealing with today's challenges. That's why they teach leaders and their teams to use simple and easy-to-use tools that get same-day results. The teams they train communicate better, are more productive and contribute to healthy organizational culture. To learn more about D4 Concepts, please visit www.d4concepts.com.
About Business High Point, Inc.: Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce initiates, inspires and accelerates the kind of change that propels its members to success and its community to prominence. This mission is accomplished through the three areas of focus: Chamber of Commerce, Strategic Initiatives and Transformational Change. To learn more about BHP Chamber please visit www.bhpchamber.org.
