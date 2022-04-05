Curating Hope Through COVID: An Art Initiative and Exhibition with Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Arts Council
Winston-Salem, NC (April 5, 2022) – Curating Hope Through COVID is an Art Initiative and Exhibition with Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. The exhibition will be on display April 11 – 30, 2022 in the Annex Gallery of Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts (251 N Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101).
Local artists were enlisted by the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Arts Council to create art works integrating health and safety components in an ongoing effort to raise awareness in historically marginalized populations about COVID-19 and keeping communities safe. Following an artists call, a diverse group of artists were selected to showcase their vision of COVID-19 health and safety precautions through visual arts and multidisciplinary arts on film. Participating artists include Latisha Coleman, Terence Walker, Constance Williams, Duane Cyrus, and Carolina Corona. The entire project is being captured by Tonya Sheffield, local filmmaker and founder of The Dream School, a non-profit focused on mentoring youth and eliminating poverty through technology education.
"The Department of Public Health is very excited about the partnership that we’ve built with Arts Council during the pandemic,” said Public Health Director Joshua Swift. “We appreciate all the partners in the community that have stepped up to help Public Health and help this community during the last two years. I’m very excited about this project that’s showing how our historically marginalized populations have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, but we realize that these health disparities were there long before COVID-19 and our mission at the Public Health Department is to work to help our community and work with our partners throughout the community to help improve the human condition and really to promote health and improve lives for everyone in Forsyth County."
Currently, Forsyth County has a Low COVID Community Level, during which CDC recommends wearing a mask on your personal preference, get tested if you have symptoms, and stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations. For more information visit, www.cdc.gov.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
Forsyth County Department of Public Health is located at 799 N. Highland Ave. Forsyth Public Health's mission is to prevent disease and promote a healthy community through community engagement, education, regulation, and partnerships.
