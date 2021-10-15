Crystal Towers United Memorializes Recently Deceased Leader, Meets with Forsyth County Commissioners
Crystal Towers United Honors Fallen Leader, Fights for Building’s Future
WINSTON-SALEM, NC, October 16, 2021—Crystal Towers United, a tenants’ organization advocating for residents in their community, will host a memorial service for a recently deceased leader Sat., Oct. 16. Forsyth County Commissioners will also be in attendance.
Crystal Towers houses elderly and disabled low-income residents in Downtown Winston-Salem. Developers are trying to buy the building, one of the last pieces of affordable housing downtown, and gentrify it. They plan to force the current residents out, make renovations, and raise the rent for new tenants.
Currently, over 200 residents at Crystal Towers, some of the most vulnerable people in our city, face an uncertain future. If displaced, they would no longer have access to essential medical, food, transportation, and other resources downtown many of them rely on.
The Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS) has stated that they lack funding for capital repairs — a shortfall that amounts to about $7 million over the next 20 years. Indeed, the building is in disrepair. Issues with aging plumbing, appliances, cabinets, and other fixtures need to be addressed. However, Crystal Towers residents don’t want to be forced out. They also don’t want to continue living in these conditions. The majority have signed a petition asking that the county take some of its $70 million in stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan and fund the needed repairs.
CTU is calling on HAWS, the County, and the City to work together and come up with the funds needed for repairs to the building over the next 20 years. Doing so will preserve affordable housing downtown for generations to come.
In addition to the majority of residents in the building, OVER 2,000 OTHER RESIDENTS of Forsyth County have signed the petition to demand the money needed for repairs.
Crystal Towers United is joined by the local grassroots community group Housing Justice Now in its call for local funding to repair their building. The affordable housing crisis in Forsyth County will only be made worse if over 200 residents from Crystal Towers are forced to seek shelter elsewhere. This is a community issue that affects us all…
SAVE CRYSTAL TOWERS!
