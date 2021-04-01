[GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA] — Crumbl Cookies, the nation’s fastest-growing gourmet cookie delivery and takeout company, is set to take Greensboro, North Carolina by storm on Thursday, April 29th 2021 with its weekly rotating menu and its famous pink box.
Crumbl Cookies - Greensboro will open on Thursday at [insert store address]. Free cookie day will occur the day after the store’s grand opening on Friday, April 30th where all customers will enjoy one of our award-winning fresh chocolate chip cookies — absolutely free!
Inside every Crumbl store, staff members mix, bake, and prepare the cookies fresh in an open kitchen for all to see.
“Having our customers see every cookie being made is one of the best experiences of our stores,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-founder & COO. “Each ingredient is carefully chosen to provide customers with the highest quality cookie on the market.”
Crumbl features four specialty cookies each week, along with the standard favorites: warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar. Cold milk and gourmet ice cream are also on the menu.
Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include: Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Caramel, Nutella Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S’Mores, Pumpkin Pie, and many more.
