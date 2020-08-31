GREENSBORO, NC (August 31, 2020) – Creative Greensboro, the City of Greensboro’s office of arts and culture, will award $60,000 through a new Catalyzing Creativity Grants program. The grants will provide financial support to nonprofits or individuals to engage historically marginalized communities through creative programming. The deadline to apply is October 30. For the application and additional grant requirements, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. The Catalyzing Creativity Grants program was born out of one of the strategies of the City’s arts plan.
“The plan calls for Creative Greensboro to identify emerging arts and cultural organizations and develop initiatives to support their growth, resilience, and reach. The Catalyzing Creativity Grants will provide that direct support,” said Greensboro Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal, who oversees Creative Greensboro. “This opportunity is designed to support organizations and individual creative professionals who regularly engage with communities of color, low-income communities, and/or people with disabilities through creative programming.”
Applicants must be Guilford County-based with a creative program or project that will occur in Greensboro. Creative programs may include natural sciences, history, architecture, technology, visual arts, performing arts, and literature. Applicants may request up to 50 percent of project expenses, up to $10,000. Organizations that have received cash or in-kind support from the City of Greensboro, valued at $5,000 or more, within the last 12 months are not eligible to apply.
Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city through a range of programs, services and partnerships. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
