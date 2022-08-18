Creative Greensboro Will Award $400K in Nonprofit Grants
GREENSBORO, NC (August 18, 2022) – Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture, will award $400,000 through its new Sustaining Creativity: Community Partnership Grants program. The grants will provide financial support for general operations, administration and programs to nonprofit organizations with a primary focus on creative programming. This opportunity is designed to extend resources to groups not already receiving significant support from the City of Greensboro. The deadline to apply is October 22. Interested applicants can learn more about the program by registering for one of several information sessions being held September 1-13. For the application and additional grant requirements and to register for an information session, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
The grant program, created under advisement from the City-appointed Cultural Affairs Commission, is a fulfillment of the strategies laid out in Greensboro’s Cultural Arts Plan, adopted by City Council in 2018.
“Arts, culture, and creative nonprofits make our community a vibrant place. Through their own spending and event related spending by their audiences, they also pump more than $162 million annually into our local economy, according to our most recent economic impact study,” said Greensboro Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal, who oversees Creative Greensboro. “They employ local residents, purchase goods and services from local businesses, promote our region in a way that lifts the whole community, and in turn generate tax income for local governments. Through this program, we will make important investments in organizations that are at the heart of that work, many of which have not traditionally been recipients of this level of support.”
A panel led by Greensboro Cultural Affairs Commissioners will evaluate applications. Grants of $20,000 will be awarded to organizations recommended for support. A limited number of organizations may be recommended for an additional $5,000 or $10,000 in acknowledgement of their specific efforts toward creative vibrancy and community benefit, as defined in the program guidelines and evaluated by the review panel.
Applicants must be Guilford County-based nonprofits with a primary mission of arts, culture, and creativity and with a majority of public programs being held within the city limits of Greensboro. To be eligible, organizations must have a history of at least three years of public programming and have an operating budget of at least $20,000. Organizations already scheduled to receive $20,000 or more in financial support from the City of Greensboro this year, or that receive in-kind space at the Greensboro Cultural Center valued at $10,000 or more are not eligible to apply.
Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to, and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services, and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
