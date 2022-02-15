Creative Greensboro Selects 10 Artists for Downtown Arts Program

Creative Greensboro has chosen 10 local visual artists whose work will be featured on 11 digital kiosks located throughout downtown Greensboro. Each artist will receive a $500 honorarium. Each piece of artwork will be featured for 10 weeks. The first two works are now on display.
“We’re excited to showcase this curated selection of artwork over the next year throughout Greensboro’s busy downtown area,” said Ryan Deal, the City’s chief creative economy officer and head of Creative Greensboro. “We have selected a diversity of artists who make compelling work. This program showcases the talent of our neighbors, and brings their creativity to the downtown landscape.”
The Greensboro-based artists and their works of art chosen for the Downtown Arts kiosk program are:
- Kym Cooper, “Mama Braiding” (mixed media)
- Jessica Dame, “In Bloom” (mixed media)
- Alexis Lavine, “Red Hat Ladies Share a Secret” (watercolor)
- Olivia Kellogg, “Green Swamp” (permanent marker)
- Steven Cozart, “Pawn in the Game: Targeted” (mixed media)
- Jasmine Best, “Mouth Piece” (fiber arts)
- Brendan Bresnan, “Brittany Howard Portrait” (digital art)
- Raman Bhardwaj, “Samyoga” (painting)
- Vernon Ingram, “Dichotomy” (digital art)
- RJ Hooker, “Untitled” (photography)
Creative Greensboro launched the program on February 14 with images of mixed-media artwork by Kym Cooper and Jessica Dame. The digital kiosks will display the artists’ name, artwork, the artwork’s title and medium, and a QR code that viewers can use to learn more about the artists and their work.
Images of Cooper’s piece “Mama Braiding” and Dame’s “In Bloom” will both be featured in rotation through April 24.
Cooper is a writer, educator, and visual artist who creates acrylic paintings and mixed media pieces that explore the theme of how African Americans have contributed to the multilayered fabric of our American democracy. Cooper has published two books, articles in Essence magazine, and poetry in the Christian Science Monitor.
Dame is a mixed media artist who experiments with a variety of processes through the combination of collage, illustration, and painting. Dame is inspired by the cycles and beauty of the natural world, illustrated stories of her childhood, fashion illustration, and design.
The Downtown Arts program was designed to feature and support the work of Greensboro-based artists and enhance the City’s built environment with original artwork. The artists selected will also be featured on the City’s website and in Creative Greensboro’s social media and newsletter. The 10 finalists were chosen from 34 applicants by a selection committee comprised of Cultural Affairs Commission members and City of Greensboro Communications and Marketing Department staff.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to, and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services, and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. Learn more at www.creativegreensboro.com.
