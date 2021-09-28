GREENSBORO, NC (September 28, 2021) – The City of Greensboro’s office for arts and culture, Creative Greensboro, has released its first annual report.

Through a range of grants, artist contracts, programs and partnerships, Creative Greensboro worked with more than 140 Greensboro-based creative individuals, organizations, and community partners during fiscal year 2020-2021. Creative Greensboro provided cash and in-kind investments of more than $990,000.
“These are investments animate our community and enriching the lives of our residents and visitors, reflected by the 695,000 participant and audience experiences reported through our partnerships”, said Ryan Deal, Greensboro chief creative economy officer and head of Creative Greensboro.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. Learn more at www.creativegreensboro.com.
