GREENSBORO, NC (October 14, 2021) – Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture, has taken over management of the Van Dyke Performance Space, a 300-seat black box theater located in the Greensboro Cultural Center. Individuals, groups, and organizations may request rental of the space on weekday mornings, Thursday and Friday nights, and weekends up to 12 months in advance. Reservation rates and other booking information are available at www.creativegreensboro.com.
Arts, culture, and creative programs offered by Guilford County-based individuals and organizations will be able to book farther in advance and at lower rates than other renters.
The state-of-the-art Van Dyke Performance Space opened in 2017, fueled by the passion and vision of Jan Van Dyke, founder of the Dance Project. The space was previously managed by ArtsGreensboro. The theater features a sprung wood dance floor, flexible seating configurations, and installed sound, lighting, and projection systems.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city.
To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost or free ways to use the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit its website.
