GREENSBORO, NC (December 13, 2021) – Beginning in January 2022, Creative Greensboro will enhance its artist residency opportunity offered through Greensboro Residency for Original Works, or GROW. In addition to receiving no-cost access to the 800-square foot studio space and dedicated marketing support, creative individuals or organizations selected for a residency will now be compensated $300 per week of residency. To learn more about upcoming residencies or how to apply to GROW, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.
GROW, established in 2020, is a flexible space for Guilford County-based creatives to develop and share new work. It is located just inside the Davie Street entrance to the Greensboro Cultural Center. Residencies of one to eight weeks are awarded on a rolling basis by competitive selection. Residencies must include weekly programming that is free to the public, though residents may also use time in the space for studio hours not open to the public, or to sell work and offer other fee-based programming.
“We are further developing GROW as a space that centers and celebrates original work made in Greensboro because we believe that creative work, and the people who make it, are a public benefit,” said Ryan Deal, the City’s chief creative economy officer and leader of Creative Greensboro. “Our creative economy is what makes Greensboro unique. We look forward to the ways that GROW will continue to support the work of our creative people and organizations and connect the community at large to their work.”
Creative Greensboro welcomes GROW proposals from individuals, collaborative groups, or organizations with a history of producing and presenting creative programming. Creative Greensboro is particularly interested in residencies that are collaborative or multidisciplinary in nature, as well as those that center the voices of communities of color, low-income communities, and people who are disabled. Previous residencies have included digital and sculptural art installations, a community weaving project, hip hop dance classes, and the design and production of an original film.
