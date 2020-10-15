GREENSBORO, NC (October 15, 2020) – Creative Greensboro, the City’s office of arts and culture, is now accepting applications from individuals and organizations to use the Greensboro Cultural Center space at free or reduced cost under its Creative Activation Partners (CAP) and Greensboro Residency for Original Works (GROW) programs. Learn more and apply at www.creativegreensboro.com.
“These initiatives allow Creative Greensboro to bolster the work of creative individuals and emerging arts and cultural organizations and help them grow,” said Greensboro Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deals, who oversees Creative Greensboro. “The Greensboro Cultural Center has long been a place that provides critical support to creative organizations. These new programs will bring in new and diverse individuals and organizations into this space.”
Creative Greensboro is especially interesting in providing space for programs that are different from what is already being offered at the Greensboro Cultural Center and are focused on engaging communities of color, low-income residents, or people who are disabled.
CAP is a space rental program designed to provide low-cost, hourly access to the Greensboro Cultural Center music rooms, dance studios, theatre studios and a conference room for arts and culture programming. Review the program overview for full list of eligibility guidelines and application details.
GROW provides creative individuals, or organizations a free space to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public. Residents will have access to the 800-square-foot exhibition and performance space at the Davie Street entrance to the Greensboro Cultural Center for one to four weeks. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, beginning in January 2021.
“This centrally and prominently located space is extremely versatile and can be used for various mediums, multi-disciplinary projects, and intimate performances. We are excited to support a wide variety of creative projects through this residency program,” Deal said.
The first residency in GROW will be Casa Azul of Greensboro, an arts and entertainment nonprofit that supports and promotes Latino culture. Casa Azul will build and present a community ofrenda, an altar with a collection of objects placed on a ritual display during the annual and traditionally Mexican Día de Muertos celebration. The ofrenda will be available for community viewing November 1-15 on days and times to be announced by Casa Azul.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
