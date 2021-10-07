GREENSBORO, NC (October 7, 2021) – Triad Playwrights Theatre will kick off the Creative Greensboro Residency at the Hyers program with the premiere of the comedy “Dr. Ranch vs The Alien” written by Kernersville native Scott Icenhower and directed by Jonathan Crow. Performances will be held at 7 pm October 21-23 and at 2 pm October 24, at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N Davie St. Tickets are $12, discounted to $10 for educators, military, and students.
Tickets can be purchased in advance via Eventbrite, or at the door prior to the performance. Patrons are required to follow all City of Greensboro COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a face covering.
“Dr. Ranch vs The Alien” centers on an astronomy professor who is trying too hard to keep his daughter safe from marital entanglements that might harm her career. A Russian satellite crash, two Alien hunters, and a clueless, cheerful boyfriend combine to create misapprehension and hilarity. When an old hermit and the CIA get involved, the father must decide in the midst of the chaos whether he can finally let his daughter go.
The cast includes several veteran Triad actors as well as some newcomers to the stage: Andy Ralston-Asumendi, Gabrielle Boni, Walter Pickard, Brandon Johnson, Sarah Colbert, Lisa Steele, Adrion Dion Quarles, and Nancy Torkewitz. Theresa Hunter is production coordinator and Maxine Isaacs is stage manager.
Triad Playwrights Theatre was founded in 2017 in order to produce full-length plays by Triad writers. The last show before the pandemic was the well-received play “Rehearsals” by Winston Salem Journal writer Bill Cissna. Other writers have included David Ratcliffe, Jonathan Crow, and Grace Winn Ellis. For more information about Triad Playwrights Theatre, including to request consideration of an original script for production, contact triadplaywrights@gmail.com or view this video.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. Learn more at www.creativegreensboro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.