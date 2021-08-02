GREENSBORO, NC – July 29, 2021 Creative Aging Network-NC is excited to announce the receipt of an AARP Community Challenge for Creativity as a Catalyst for Inclusion. For the fifth annual AARP Community Challenge, AARP received more than 3,500 applications from nonprofits and government entities, resulting in a highly competitive selection process.
Nearly $3.2 million is being distributed to fund 244 quick-action projects in all 50 states, helping urban, rural and suburban communities make immediate improvements and jumpstart long-term progress to support residents of all ages.
Our project, Creativity as a Catalyst for Inclusion fosters a unique approach to civic engagement by developing our 10–acre campus into a hub for multicultural and intergenerational arts, outdoor programming and environmental stewardship. Funding from AARP will enable us to improve the lives of a greater number of older adults, particularly BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) by creating an International Garden, outdoor classrooms, new programs and a culminating celebration. Diverse elder artists will share time-honored traditions such as storytelling, paper making and weaving with peers as well as younger participants. They will grow plants from their native region and share cultural recipes through cooking classes.
Creating an International Garden with raised beds to grow plants for environmental arts programs and vital food production will benefit community members, particularly refugee elders and their families living in District 2.
“As a community arts organization, we understand that participatory arts are a powerful way to bring people together around shared goals to spark change” says Executive Director Lia Miller. “We are so happy to have received the AARP Challenge Grant. It will help us attract more volunteers, expand our creative programming, foster environmental stewardship and hopefully impart a sense of community identity for participants throughout Greensboro, especially those from the neighborhoods surrounding our campus.”
We welcome you to visit our campus to learn more about all of the projects we are currently working on. For more information please contact Kelly Brooke Howard at kelly@can-nc.org.
About Creative Aging Network-NC: Our mission is to provide innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults throughout North Carolina. The Creative Aging Network-NC campus, located in Greensboro NC, serves as a site for intergenerational and multicultural engagement, collaboration, and education.
Our vision is that CAN-NC will serve as a national model by inspiring and facilitating healthy aging through lifelong access to and participation in the creative arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.