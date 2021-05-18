High Point, N.C. (May 13, 2021) – Beginning last Sat., May 15, craft vendors joined the regular food vendors at the High Point Farmers Market, selling a variety of locally produced hand-made crafts.
Visitors to the market will find items such as jewelry, soaps, lotions, handwoven rag rugs, pottery, woodworking products, doormats and candles.
Each Saturday, the market offers local produce, meats, poultry, fish, eggs, coffee by the bag and by the cup, baked products, plants, herbs and cut flowers. Friends of the High Point Public Library provides a Mini-Market Book Sale, with all books only $1, and the High Point Public Library has free take-home craft kits for children as long as supplies last.
This Saturday, Hope Food Truck will be onsite, and the Singecats will provide live music.
The High Point Farmers Market is a SNAP-certified Market, and EBT cards are accepted at the Farmers Market table. The market also offers a Double the Bucks program, whereby SNAP customers receive twice the value of their EBT charge in Farmers Market tokens. Participants in Guilford County Community Cares program can use their orange cards to receive vouchers for produce at the farmers market table.
The market takes place each Saturday through Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the High Point Public Library, 901 North Main St.
“The High Point Farmers Market is operated under the direction of the High Point Public Library, a department of the City of High Point. The mission of the High Point Farmers Market is to promote a healthy lifestyle and a sense of community in a family-friendly gathering place.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
