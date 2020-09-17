Today officials from United Way of Forsyth County and The Winston-Salem Foundation announced the third and final phase of grant funding from the COVID-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County. Donations will continue to be accepted to the Fund through September 30.
Since the Fund’s establishment in March, it has rapidly deployed resources to community-based organizations on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak in Forsyth County; grants have been made in three phases by evaluating the funds available, community needs, and government response. To-date, the fund has raised almost $4.5 million from corporations, groups, individuals, and local government, and a total of 76 local nonprofits have received critical funding totaling almost $3.7 million.
Scott Wierman, president of The Winston-Salem Foundation, notes “We are fortunate to have had such a strong community of donors who supported this fund from day one. The immediate outpouring of support meant that we could help nonprofits move quickly to provide critical services to those most impacted, even before government response was available.”
The final phase of responsive grants will fund local organizations to assist with the immediate needs of economically vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-19. Organizations may apply for grant support in one of two program areas:
- Assistance for economically vulnerable populations (specifically housing, utility, and food expenses)
Maximum request amount: $50,000 for operating grants and/or $100,000 for direct financial assistance to individuals
- Virtual learning assistance for public school students
- Maximum request amount: $50,000
Grants will be made to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations or charitable organizations able to receive tax-deductible contributions, such as schools, faith-based organizations, and other public entities. Grants will not be made to individuals or small businesses.
Organizations that received funding in past phases of the COVID-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County are eligible to apply again during this final phase.
Organizations can apply online at wsfoundation.org/covid-19-grants.
United Way of Forsyth County President and CEO Cindy Gordineer adds, “Our organizations were honored to create and administer this critical fund for Forsyth County, and we are committed to working together in the future to tackle local challenges. We recognize that COVID-19 will continue to impact our community, and going forward, through our grantmaking and other investments, our organizations will remain focused on helping our community’s most vulnerable populations not only live - but thrive.”
About the Fund - United Way of Forsyth County and The Winston-Salem Foundation launched the COVID-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County on March 18 to support a range of nonprofit organizations assisting members of the community during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly those most vulnerable. United Way of Forsyth County and The Winston-Salem Foundation are administering the Fund, charging no administrative fees.
Applications are being reviewed and grant decisions made by representatives from the City of Winston-Salem, Hanesbrands, Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, Reynolds American, Truist, United Way of Forsyth County, Wells Fargo, and The Winston-Salem Foundation.
To review a list of past grants,visit wsfoundation.org/covid-19-grants.
To contribute to the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit covid19forsyth.org or text COVID19Forsyth to 71777 (msg and data rates may apply).
Corporations and foundations: to donate by check or ACH, contact Meridith Whitaker, Director of Philanthropic Services at The Winston-Salem Foundation, at (336) 604-5032 or mwhitaker@wsfoundation.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.