COUNCIL AUTHORIZES INCENTIVES FOR TWO ECONOMIC PROJECTS
High Point, NC – On May 16, High Point Economic Development Corp. (High Point EDC) brought two projects before High Point City Council, who voted unanimously to authorize performance-based incentives for both. Though authorized, these projects are not yet guaranteed to happen – an official announcement comes after the client finalizes site evaluations, incentive options at all government levels, and any real estate transaction.
Council first heard from Metal Works of High Point. The second-generation, family-owned company has been in High Point for 30 years manufacturing metal components, weldments and assemblies to service industries such as material handling, furniture, transportation, power generation and appliance. The company is headquartered at 918 W Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
To help meet growing customer demand, Metal Works may expand by purchasing a plant at 1245 Hickory Chapel Road to house a powder coating line and additional assembly space. The project would result in the creation of 20 new, full-time jobs and an investment of $2,819,000, which includes real and personal property.
At the state level, Metal Works is applying for a Building Reuse Grant through the N.C. Department of Commerce, that if granted, would provide additional funding. In pursuit of this, Council passed a Resolution of Support. Award announcements will come from Governor Cooper’s office via a press release on June 16.
The second project under consideration was for Ecolab, an existing industry within the Triad and a global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, helping to make the world cleaner, safer and healthier by protecting people and vital resources.
Ecolab could cause to be constructed an 825,000-sf facility at a High Point North Industrial Center site on Sandy Ridge Road to serve as a warehouse, distribution and manufacturing facility. If built, the facility would be first to locate in the park, which High Point EDC, the City of High Point, the DH Griffin Sr. family and other partners have been preparing for over a decade.
If all goes through, the company’s investment would be $27,800,000, causing an over $93,000,000 total project. The project would also retain 125 jobs within the Triad and add 20 new, full-time jobs.
On Thursday, May 19, Ecolab will go before the Guilford County Board of Commissioners for possible county level incentives.
Sandy Dunbeck, High Point EDC director, stated, “We are thrilled to see these companies express a high-level of interest in doing business in High Point, Guilford County and the Carolina Core.”
