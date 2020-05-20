RALEIGH NC- WBTV reported that the North Carolina Department of Transportation is furloughing employees after years of financial mismanagement. Recently, Democrat State Auditor Beth Wood released a report that blasted Cooper’s NCDOT for several financial mismanagement practices. According to the report, the NCDOT overspent by $742 million and the Chief Engineering Officer neither monitored spending nor enforced compliance with the State Spending plan. Governor Cooper’s administration came under fire last year for serious overspending leading State Treasurer Folwell to ask for NCDOT Secretary James Trogden to resign for malpractice. The overspending problem at NCDOT even required a bailout from the legislature last year.
“It is sad to see Governor Cooper’s chronic mismanagement of the NCDOT affect so many state employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.” NCGOP Press Secretary Tim Wigginton
Cooper’s NCDOT Furloughs Employees After Years Of Financial Mismanagement
