Cookie craze: Winston-Salem resident crafts custom cookies

Why not congratulate with a cookie? With help from Winston-Salem native, Anna Holbrook, celebrating with sweets can now be customizable.
“I didn’t consider the possibility of opening my own business at first, I just wanted a hobby,” Holbrook said. “I had a friend out of state who makes custom iced sugar cookies, and it sparked my interest not only because they look delicious, but I realized we don’t have something like this in Winston.”
Holbrook received inspiration in the summer of 2020 when the wedding season was at its peak for a large number of her friends and family. “I was attending bridal showers and bachelorette parties, amongst all the festivities, and thought cute custom cookies would be the perfect gift,” Holbrook said. “The guests went head over heels for them and had the impression I was in business, so they began requesting cookies for their birthdays and other upcoming events.”
After noticing the increase in requests, Holbrook carefully created her own cookie recipe and established a fully operational business out of her home. “I could not believe that this was happening and while I was filling orders, I knew I needed a name for my cookie business, something simple — Anna Bakes Cookies (ABC). It was perfect,” Holbrook said.
ABC is marking its two-year anniversary this summer, with fully customizable iced sugar cookies, and personable relationships. “Building relationships with my clients has been the most rewarding part of this experience. Clients speak directly to me, whether that is a phone call or through my social media sites, and we maintain contact from start to finish,” Holbrook said. “Before I begin baking, I draw up a sketch of the favorable design for approval, and on more than one occasion I have had multiple designs within a batch. Some of the people I have previously worked with knew exactly what they wanted, especially when it comes to color, while others gave me free rein to explore and design.”
At this year’s Forsyth Women’s conference, ABC baked their largest order yet, 275 identical heart-shaped cookies marked with the words: girl power. “I was thankful to be part of such an empowering event, and to listen to strong women speaking on important information while enjoying my cookies.”
With the summer approaching, ABC is currently working on a variety of cookie designs, with her current project being an elephant-themed baby shower.
Holbrook takes pride in ABC but notes how to not crumble under the pressure. “Owning your own business, in its entirety, can have its challenges. You cannot depend on anyone but yourself, and you have a responsibility to juggle all the customer service, baking, designing, cleaning, and maintaining your own life outside of the same space you work in,” Holbrook said. “I love creating, I have always been creative and loved to bake so it became a niche. It helped me become who I am, not to mention having a good support system from my family and friends, who were my first customers. I hope I can continue the business, especially since its popularity has grown in recent years with people wanting the fancy cookies at their next celebration. Life is full of things to celebrate, so why not celebrate with a cookie.”
For more information and custom orders, visit ABC’s Instagram @annabakescookies and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/annabakescookies/.
