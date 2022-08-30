ConvergeSouth 2022 Draws Digerati, Founders and Investors
Winston-Salem, NC – August 29, 2022— Flywheel’s Startup Expo, an annual celebration of the startup community since 2016, has merged with ConvergeSouth to create a two-day conference designed to showcase the region’s entrepreneurs, connect them with investors, and deliver educational programming on digital tools and platforms.
The event will be held Sept. 8-9 in downtown Winston-Salem.
“We’re really excited to be producing the conference at 500 West 5th”, said Flywheel partner Andrea Howell, “because it is vertically stacked with entrepreneurship support organizations, college and university innovation and entrepreneurship programs, and investment firms.”
The first day of the conference features more than 21 educational sessions on all things digital delivered by local and nationally recognized experts. All of the educational sessions are focused on accelerating the success of early-stage businesses with topics relevant to founders as well as digital designers and marketers.
“We’ve organized our programing into five themes” said co-organizer and ConvergeSouth co-founder Dr. Sue Polinsky. “Expect to learn how to grow your online reach, discover emerging digital tools and what you should be doing next, explore ways to automate certain processes, get insights into the business of business and finally to enhance what you offer to be competitive.”
Full information on the speakers and educational sessions can be found on the conference website at https://convergesouth.com/speakers/.
"Merging the two conferences into one two-day event enabled us to offer what many start-ups and entrepreneurs were missing - educational tracts that would help them learn from industry leaders in key business growth areas as well as the opportunity to meet not only other professionals and entrepreneurs, but get them in front of investors and key decision makers that can take their company's to the next level,” added Kristen Daukas, founder of Say Anything Media and Cofounder of ConvergeSouth.
The Startup Expo will be held the second day of the conference the morning of September 9th in the lobby of 500 West 5th. Sixty companies have already signed up to exhibit and make connections with attending angel investors and venture capital firms.
“This is one of the largest gatherings of startups in the Southeast”, said Peter Marsh, a partner in Flywheel and a founding Director of the Flywheel Foundation. “For investors, it’s an efficient way to meet and evaluate emerging scalable startups that need capital as a growth accelerant.”
Friday afternoon will feature mainstage presentations including the keynote speaker, lightning round pitches from top-scoring companies exhibiting on the demo floor, and investor pitches by pre-selected startups that have market traction.
The event will be staged over multiple floors in the building, including an investor reception on the 18th floor sponsored by Flow Automotive.
The conference is produced by the Flywheel Foundation in collaboration with support organizations and accelerator programs including Winston Starts, the Center for Creative Economy, Launch Lab Greensboro, The Launch Place of Danville VA, Agile City’s Venture Winston Grants program, NC IDEA, Greater Winston Salem Inc. and many others.
"Converge South helps fund the work of the Flywheel Foundation and is a key fundraiser that supports our programming across regional ecosystems,” said Jill Atherton, the Foundation’s Executive Director. “Any excess proceeds from the event will be reinvested in our mission-driven programs in support of entrepreneurship.”
The conference is open to the public. The Startup Expo is free, but the education programming requires paid access. For more information about the conference and to see ticketing options visit the conference website at https://convergesouth.com/
About Flywheel and The Flywheel Foundation:
Flywheel designs and operates coworking innovation centers in collaboration with local institutions. In addition to its Winston-Salem location at 500 West Fifth, Flywheel is expanding to additional locations, most recently in Concord, NC with the Cabarrus Center. Flywheel provides infrastructure for entrepreneurs, delivering affordable workspace for startups, consultants and freelancers.
The Flywheel Foundation is an affiliated non-profit charitable organization dedicated to eliminating barriers to entrepreneurship through ecosystem development, education, research, and investment.
For more information please visit www.flywheelcoworking.com
