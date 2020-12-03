Greensboro, NC – The United House of Prayer for All People® is pleased to announce that construction work is underway on Bailey Village at New Downtown East, an exciting new mix-use development in East Greensboro.
Bailey Village at New Downtown East will include 172 luxury apartments – an assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom units. The site will feature walkable internal streets, parking areas, a dog park, and a unique “linear green” space that will serve as a recreational and activity area for residents. There will be up to 30,000 square foot of space for a future national anchor grocer retailer and up to 6,000 square feet of space for community support retail - restaurants and national service vendors.
Located at 900 East Market Street, the 13.7-acre site formerly served as a United States Post Office and was strategically purchased by The United House of Prayer for All People® in 2005. Factors influencing the purchase of the site and current timing of the development include its close proximity to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NCA&T) and Bennett College, the on-going growth and development occurring in downtown Greensboro, and the market demands for both additional rental housing and retail in the area.
Throughout the planning and design process, The United House of Prayer for All People® worked closely with community leaders and other key stakeholders to help shape the components of the project and to help provide an exciting new development product that is highly responsive to community needs, represents strength and beauty, and provides a sense of pride, energy, and place in this section of East Greensboro.
The United House of Prayer for All People® is working with Barnhill Contracting Company to build Bailey Village at New Downtown East. As a predominately minority organization, the United House of Prayer for All People® is committed to ensuring that minority contractors, suppliers and other minority-owned businesses are involved in the project and has established contractor expectations for this project.
Based on the current schedule, the project is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2022.
