Congdon Yards Hosting Institute for Supply Management Carolinas Virginia Spring Conference and Case Competition March 30-31, 2023
Institute for Supply Management’s Carolinas-Virginia Affiliate is proud to partner with Congdon Yards and Visit High Point for our first regional conference since 2019 this March 30-31, 2023.
The 1.5-day event includes presenters from Floor & Décor, Velcro Corporation, American Tire Distributors, SCM Talent and ISM CEO Tom Derry. ISM brings back its student case competition, allowing undergraduate and graduate students the chance to showcase their talent and skills in supply chain management to a panel of judges and potential employers. Universities participating in the competition include NC A&T University, NC State University, Virginia Commonwealth University and UNC Wilmington.
Sponsors of the event incude Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, PSM Workforce Solutions, Resilinc, Vendorful, Sunstates Security, Supreme Maintenance Organization, SCM Talent and Visit High Point.
“As President of Institute of Supply Management – Carolinas and Virginia,” explains Allen Johnson, “I am very excited we are having our first in-person event since COVID pandemic. The venue at Condon Yards is phenomenal and located in beautiful High Point area. Our topics are covering major events impacting the Supply Chain world.”
Registration is still available online through the ISM CV website.
About ISM Carolinas-Virginia
ISM—CV was established in 1920 and for over 100 years has provided an organization for procurement and supply management professionals across North & South Carolina and Virginia. With a focus on our members and profession, ISM—CV is committed to offering world-class educational training and development programs, networking conferences, and opportunities for members to get involved and contribute to the members of our great profession.
About ISM
Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and largest not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Founded in 1915, ISM has over 50,000 members across 100 countries.
For more than a century, Institute for Supply Management® (ISM) has impacted supply management and the purchasing profession through best-in-class education, certification, leadership development and research. We continuously evolve as the profession evolves and help lead and advance the profession of supply management. The ISM Manufacturing Report On Business® is one of the most reliable economic indicators available. Published monthly since 1931, the report includes the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), developed in 1982 with the U.S. Department of Commerce, which measures new orders, production, employment and supplier deliveries.
