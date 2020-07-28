Hospitals named High Performing in multiple areas according to U.S. News & World Report.
Washington, D.C. –– Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital have all been recognized as “high performing” for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report.
The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 31st year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
Alamance Regional Medical Center is ranked as “High Performing” in the care of:
· Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
· Heart failure
Annie Penn Hospital, Moses Cone Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital are ranked as “High Performing” in the care of:
· Gastro & GI Surgery
· Urology
· Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair
· Aortic valve surgery
· COPD
· Colon cancer surgery
· Heart bypass surgery
· Heart failure
· Hip replacement
· Knee replacement
“There was once a time when people wanting only the best health care had to travel far to get it,” says Bruce Swords, MD, PhD, chief physician executive, Cone Health. “That is clearly no longer the case. For the best health care, look no further than your closest Cone Health facility.”
For the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 26 specialties, 10 procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty.
“For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has been helping patients, along with the help of their physicians, identify the Best Hospitals in an array of specialties, procedures and conditions,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The hospitals that rise to the top of our rankings and ratings have deep medical expertise, and each has built a track record of delivering good outcomes for patients.”
The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.
Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.
Cone Health is a national leader in quality, service and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group, MedCenter High Point, MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, Triad HealthCare Network, HealthTeam Advantage and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 13,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties.
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
