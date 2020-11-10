Marketing & Communications Wins Awards
Greensboro – As many of the events of 2020 have shown, communications is key. The Cone Health Marketing & Communications team has shown itself among the leaders in the field by receiving 5 recent awards.
Cone Health received a platinum, two gold and two honorable mentions in the 2020 MarCom Awards. The international awards honor excellence in marketing and communications.
- Platinum – Brand Journalism category for an article about a wedding involving a COVID-19 patient.
- Gold – Strategic Communications/Public Relations Special Events for the ribbon cutting of the Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital.
- Gold – Video-Audio/Video-Film, Medical, for a video of the Green Valley campus COVID-19 hospital.
- Honorable Mention – Print Media/Writing for a story about a brother bringing masks to his sister to protect staff from COVID-19.
- Honorable Mention – Video-Audio/Digital Video for a virtual tour of the Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital.
“It is so important that we connect with our patients and our communities with messages about their health care,” says Chuck Wallington, executive vice president and chief marketing & communications officer, Cone Health. “These awards show the excellence of our communications matches the excellence of the services we provide.”
###
Cone Health is a national leader in quality, service and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group, MedCenter High Point, MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, Triad HealthCare Network, HealthTeam Advantage and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 13,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.