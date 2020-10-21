Greensboro - Cone Health Foundation today announced the commitment of $4,665,114 in grants to 40 different Greensboro-area nonprofit organizations. Some organizations will receive more than one monetary grant and others will receive technical assistance with no monetary grant.
The awards support agencies working in the Foundation’s four focus areas of grantmaking: access to health care, adolescent pregnancy prevention, HIV, and substance use/mental health disorders. Some fall outside of these defined categories and support community collaborations. The median award was $94,000 and 40 percent of grant awards were made in the access to care funding area.
“Our grantee partners are remarkable. They quickly pivoted to respond to the pandemic and have prepared as best they can for an uncertain future. Cone Health Foundation has provided more funding flexibility and limited our asks of partners. We believe that’s how we can best support nonprofits, in this challenging time,” said Susan Shumaker, President of Cone Health Foundation.
Grants were made to the following organizations, which are categorized based on the Foundation’s areas of focus:
Access to Health Care
- ADS Integrative Health Services
- Cone Health – Congregational Nurse Program
- *Cone Health – Community Health and Wellness Center
- *Cone Health – Family Medicine Center
- *Cone Health Renaissance Family Medicine
- Family Service of the Piedmont at Families First Center
- Family Service of the Piedmont at Interactive Resource Center
- Foundation for Health Leadership and Innovation
- Guilford Adult Health – Adult Dental Access Program
- Guilford Adult Health – Guilford Community Care Network
- Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services – Division of Public Health
- Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services – Division of Social Services
- *Mustard Seed Community Health
- The University of North Carolina at Greensboro – Center for New North Carolinians
- The University of North Carolina at Greensboro – Department of Social Work
- *Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine – Family Medicine at Eugene
Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention
- Cone Health Center for Women’s Healthcare at Femina
- Cone Health Center for Women’s Healthcare at Renaissance
- Cone Health – Family Medicine Center
- Cone Health Tim and Carolynn Rice Center for Child and Adolescent Health
- Cone Health Women’s and Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital
- Guilford Child Development
- Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services – Division of Public Health
- Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
- SHIFT NC
- YWCA Greensboro
HIV
- Central Carolina Health Network
- Cone Health – HomeCare Providers
- Cone Health – Regional Center for Infectious Disease
- North Carolina AIDS Action Network
- Triad Health Project
- Wake Forest University Health Sciences
Substance Use and Mental Health Disorders
- ADS Integrative Health Services
- *Cone Health – Behavioral Health Hospital
- Family Service of the Piedmont
- Foundation for Health Leadership and Innovation
- Kellin Foundation
- MONARCH
- The University of North Carolina at Greensboro – Department of Social Work
- The University of North Carolina at Greensboro – Opioid Harm Reduction Clinics
Other Initiatives and Community Collaborations
- Action Greensboro
- Building Stronger Neighborhoods
- Guilford Adult Health
- Guilford Nonprofit Consortium
- Legal Aid of North Carolina
- Partners Ending Homelessness
- Say Yes to Education
*Grant funded technical assistance recipient
Since 1997, Cone Health Foundation has awarded more than $100.9 million in the Greater Greensboro area in the form of 1,807 grants and contributions. The majority of these grants fall into the Foundation’s four focus areas of grantmaking. For more information about the Foundation visit conehealthfoundation.com
