Cone Health Earns High Score in Healthcare Equality Index
The LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equity Top Performer designation comes from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
Greensboro – Cone Health has been designated an “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer” in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 15th anniversary edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). The benchmarking survey of health care facilities focuses on policies and practices that lead to the equitable treatment and inclusion of LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees.
Polls find 1-in-5 LGBTQ adults have avoided getting health care out of fear of being discriminated against. Nearly 1/6th of LGBTQ adults says they have been discriminated against while getting health care. 46% of LGBTQ+ workers say they are closeted at work.
“We are a welcoming organization, one that focuses on the people we treat as individuals and one that respects the perspectives of our team members,” says Niketa Greene, director, diversity, equity and inclusion, Cone Health. “Being recognized again by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation shows Cone Health is a place where people are respected, heard and can feel safe.”
A record 906 health care facilities participated in the 2022 HEI survey and 251 of those earned an “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer” designation.
The HEI evaluates and scores health care facilities on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:
- Foundational policies and training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered care
- LGBTQ+ patient services and support
- Employee benefits and policies
- Patient and community engagement
“The Healthcare Equality Index at its core, strives to ensure LGBTQ+ people are protected and affirmed by their health care providers and feel safe seeking services,” says Tari Hanneman, director of health & aging at The Human Rights Campaign. “Our HEI participants are truly pioneering the health care industry by implementing robust, comprehensive LGBTQ+ inclusive policies that hopefully, because of their work, will become standard practice.”
