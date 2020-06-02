Comprehensive Parks & Recreation Master Plan Update
The Town of Jamestown is finalizing an update to the Comprehensive Parks & Recreation Master Plan. This plan will become important as the Town seeks future grant funding to improve recreation amenities in Jamestown. The plan represents over 12 months of work by the Parks & Recreation Master Plan Steering Committee, the Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee and town staff and includes feedback given through public engagement over that time. The final draft, cost estimates, and an action & implementation plan are included for public review and comment.
Please send all comments via email to nlowe@mcadamsco.com via email no later than June 8, 2020.
The Town Council will be considering the adoption of this master plan at the June 16, 2020, regular Council meeting.
