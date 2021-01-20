THEATRE ALLIANCE IS ON THE MOVE
After 12 years at 1047 Northwest Boulevard, Theatre Alliance is vacating this location by the end of January 2021, and making a bold move to a permanent home. The new theater location, in downtown Winston-Salem at 650 West 6th Street, is in the process of being completely renovated into a 160 seat theatre, with a larger lobby and box office, backstage area, prop and costume shops, as well as a dedicated area for set construction, all in one comprehensive space. This building is the former location of the Bluebird Cab Company.
The all-volunteer community theater, which draws performers and patrons from the Triad Region and beyond, began a capital campaign in November, 2018, and financed the purchase of the 6th street building. With the renovation costs, the campaign goal has grown to $2.3 million and $1.3 million has already been raised.
The group continued to perform outdoors at the Northwest Boulevard location until December. Patrons can expect a couple of virtual productions in the upcoming months, until outdoor performances resume in March 2021.
As vaccines are being distributed, Theatre Alliance hopes that live performances at full-capacity will come sooner rather than later in the newly-renovated theater. Renovations are scheduled to be completed in (Spring) 2021.
The mission of Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance is to inspire, transform, and unite the Triad through unique, diverse and unconventional theatrical experiences. The vision is to combine a small stage with a big heart to provide outstanding live theatre for all people.
Theatre Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. www.theatrealliance.ws
