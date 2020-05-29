Local agent honored for commitment to giving back
Winston-Salem, NC— Helping community members protect their future is more than just a job for Brent Johnson, it’s a way of life. That steadfast commitment to community service coupled with being a valued business partner has earned Johnson the national honor of Nationwide’s Agent Community Service Award.
Johnson was honored for his own personal service to the community, and for his efforts to engage the time, talents and resources of his 30+ staff members to have exponentially more impact as a team than he ever could individually. In recognition of his contributions and leadership, Nationwide is donating $5,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC and Peak Insurance Group has matched that donation.
Brent Johnson is the principal agent of Brent Johnson & Associates and is President of Peak Insurance Group, an agency partnership spanning the mountain and piedmont areas of North Carolina. He has been affiliated with Nationwide for over 35 years.
Nationwide is proud to recognize investments made by agents to protect people, businesses and futures with extraordinary care. These agents balance the responsibilities of leading their business and counseling customers on insurance and financial needs, while also being community leaders, giving back where they live and work.
