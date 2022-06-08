Community Leaders Join HPU’s Board of Visitors
High Point University welcomes 11 community leaders to the Board of Visitors.
HIGH POINT, N.C., June 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed 11 new members to its Board of Visitors. Among the new members are distinguished Triad community leaders, business owners and CEOs.
“High Point University is blessed to have the support and advocacy of all our extraordinary Board of Visitors members,” says HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “I am delighted to have 11 new members bring their voices and experiences to the board as HPU helps inspire students to achieve greatness.”
HPU’s Board of Visitors is composed of business leaders, alumni, friends and community advocates of HPU who are recognized for their character, success, philanthropy and leadership. This impressive group of people serve as ambassadors for HPU within their communities and help advance the university through their participation in activities related to student support, advocacy, community engagement and fundraising.
The newly appointed members are as follows:
Steven “Steve” Gaffney began his professional life in 1990 as an internal auditor for Westinghouse Electric Supply Company in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Since then, he has had a successful career in the logistics and transportation industry, serving as the chief financial officer, president and CPA for a variety of top transportation companies such as Voyager Transportation, Inc., Best Logistics Group, JBS Transportation, Inc. and Carolina Freightways, Inc. Currently, he is the CEO of Shelba D. Johnson Trucking, Inc. in Thomasville, North Carolina. He joined the company in November 2020 following a year of semi-retirement after selling his stake in Transpo Holding Group, Inc.
A strong advocate of continuing education, he has completed several higher education degrees and certifications over his career. In 1990, he graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. This kickstarted his career in logistics and he went on to earn his Master of Business Administration from Duquesne University in 1993. When he moved from Pennsylvania in the mid-1990s, he became a certified public accountant in North Carolina. Since then, Gaffney has earned certifications in fraud examination, forensic accounting and financials, business valuation and is a registered forensic investigator.
Gaffney has been an active member of the Piedmont community for more than 18 years through his participation in many professional and community organizations, like his recent commitment to High Point University’s Board of Visitors as well as his membership with the Piedmont Triad Transportation Association and the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants.
“I am thrilled to be joining such a diverse group of local business professionals and community members,” says Gaffney. “HPU has brought extraordinary development to the Piedmont Triad area and I’m excited to be a part of the progress happening around us.”
Steve and his wife, Beatrice, are the proud parents of Jessica Gaffney, an incoming HPU freshman.
Charles “Chuck” Greene is a practicing attorney with more than 30 years of experience working with individuals and businesses in High Point, North Carolina. As an independent attorney, Greene addresses a broad range of financial and estate planning matters in order to best assist clients with their affairs.
“I am honored to be selected to represent High Point University as a member of the Board of Visitors,” says Greene. “Several friends of ours from outside of North Carolina have sent their children to HPU, and we have seen the success of those students and the comfort of their parents with their experience here. I look forward to continuing to advocate for the university, and to participate in the lasting impact that HPU has on its students, our community and our nation.”
Greene graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts. In 1989, he received his Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration from Wake Forest University.
As an avid supporter of higher education, he also serves on the Guilford Technical Community College Foundation Board of Directors and is the current chairman of its resource development committee. He currently lives in High Point, North Carolina, with his wife, Pam. Together, the couple have four sons.
Otis Harris, Sr. was born and raised in High Point, North Carolina. He attended grade school in High Point and later earned numerous furniture and management degrees. Harris has an extensive career in the furniture industry – spanning 53 years. He worked as director of operations for 11 years at Davis Furniture Company prior to founding his own successful furniture manufacturing company, Harris House Furniture Industries. He founded the High Point-based company more than 40 years ago and currently serves as president.
In addition to his commitment to the High Point University Board of Visitors, Harris currently serves the community through his lifelong involvement in various organizations including the Community Clinic of High Point, Mental Health Associates of the Triad and Crime Stoppers of High Point.
"I am honored to serve on the Board of Visitors as community involvement in higher education is very important to me,” says Harris.
One of his passions in life is music, specifically beach music. He began his professional music career at the early age of nine when he joined the Saturday Morning Kitty Show at the Center Theater, and he continued his career when he helped found the Collegiates Band and the Part Time-Party Time Band. In 2013, Harris and the Part Time-Party Time Band were inducted into the Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame. His passion for music has also extended into his faith. He is a long-term member of Jamestown United Methodist Church where he leads singing in Sunday School and is a member of the Praise and Worship Band.
Harris is the proud father of three children and grandfather to seven grandchildren. Two of his children are graduates of HPU, and one grandchild is a graduate and employee of the university.
Matthew “Matt” Heald is the owner of Hot Shots Distributing, an international manufacturer and distributor of ultra-spicy condiments. Along with his wife Lauren, the couple distributes over 3,000 products to more than 6,000 United States retailers and restaurants.
Matt and Lauren took over the hot sauce distributor in 2014 from her aunt and uncle, Cathy and Dave Lutes. Since then, they have relocated the business from Charlotte, North Carolina to High Point.
“As a new member of the community, I am excited to join the HPU Board of Visitors,” says Heald. “I believe that High Point has a lot to offer small businesses and I hope that my engagement in the community will encourage other companies that are searching for a new home to consider the city.”
He graduated from UNC-Wilmington in 2004 and began his career at Hot Shots Distributing in 2006.
Charity Jackson is the CEO and founder of Cre8ive Niche, LLC, a strategic business consulting practice for individuals and nonprofits, as well as the for-profit, private and public sectors. Cre8ive Niche, LLC offers services in community programming, grant writing, workforce development, data analytics, technology and creative arts. She also owns Cre8ive Niche Coffee Shop and manages the Historic Ritz Theatre, a 100-seat event venue, located in the Washington Street Historic District of High Point, North Carolina. As the founding president of the Washington Street Business Association and president of the High Point Fine Arts Guild, she spearheaded multiple initiatives throughout the Piedmont Triad.
Jackson relocated from Southern California where she earned her Bachelor of Science from California State University Dominguez Hills with dual majors in business management and human resources, in addition to dual minors in computer information systems and law.
Her extensive career as a hybrid information security data analyst, business systems analyst and project manager has positioned her as a successful IT consultant. Notable organizations Jackson has worked with include TEKsystems, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Toyota Financial Services.
As an ordained minister, she seized the opportunity to perform missionary work in Europe, Germany, Kenya and Mexico where she redesigned and customized a ministerial licensing system. The system was initially launched in Nairobi, Kenya, and was used to ordain more than 300 pastors and leaders. She later became an ordained elder with a new elevation coming soon.
"Joining a group of esteemed exceptional professionals and leaders is a blessing and honor," says Jackson. "I am excited to be among the creative and innovative minds that make up HPU's Board of Visitors."
Over the years, Jackson has been involved with a variety of volunteer and development opportunities at HPU and continues to be an active member and advocate in the High Point community through professional and faith-based organizations.
Evan Lagueruela was born in Thomasville, North Carolina, and has lived in the Triad most of his life. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting.
Lagueruela came back to High Point, North Carolina, upon graduating and worked in various roles for both PepsiCo and Altizer & Co. He joined his family’s furniture business, Trinity Furniture, after several years and now serves as president. Trinity Furniture produces contract grade furniture for government, education and health care market segments. During his time as president, he has also served on the Grubb YMCA Board of Directors.
The Lagueruela family has a long-standing history with High Point University. His parents met at High Point College in 1977 and were married shortly after. His parents remained actively involved with the university and he grew up attending events at HPU as his father was actively involved with several institutional boards and the Panther Club.
“I have had the extraordinary opportunity to witness High Point University grow over the years and develop into the great institution it is today,” says Lagueruela. “I am honored to take a seat on one of HPU’s distinguished boards and help continue the university’s legacy.”
Evan and his wife, Ali, currently live in High Point, North Carolina, and have one son, Owen, who they are excited to watch grow up in the community.
Jordan Lessard was born and raised in High Point, North Carolina, and graduated from Wesleyan Christian Academy. After high school, he attended Wheaton College where he earned his degree in economics. During his time at Wheaton, Lessard was a member of the varsity men’s soccer team and the varsity men’s crew team.
After graduating from Wheaton College, he returned to High Point where he was mentored and later succeeded a family friend, David Jones, in the financial planning field at Edward Jones. He serves as a trustee on several boards including Forward High Point, The Salvation Army, The Old Northstate Council and the Lighthouse Project.
“High Point University has been one of the driving forces behind our city’s recent growth and success,” says Lessard. “I am honored to be able to serve as an ambassador for such an outstanding institution that continues to positively impact our community."
Lessard has a deep love and appreciation for the community of High Point and has been committed to the community's efforts in the revitalization of the downtown. He has been recognized by The Triad Business Journal’s “40 Under Forty” and Business High Point's "Young Professional of the Year.”
He now lives in High Point, North Carolina, with his wife, Leah, and their newborn son, Paul Weston Lessard.
Barry Safrit is the chief financial officer for Marsh Furniture Company, a High Point, North Carolina-based cabinet company. In his role, he is responsible for the financials of the company and supports the board of directors as well as its various committees.
Safrit graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1984 with a degree in business administration. After graduation, he worked in the financial departments for several businesses before taking his position with Marsh Furniture Company. As a working professional in the High Point area and native of the city, he is very familiar with the community and how High Point University has influenced the area.
“I am looking forward to joining the Board of Visitors at such an exciting time in the growth of the university,” says Safrit. “I am thrilled with the positive impact HPU has on our community and on thousands of young people each and every year.”
In addition to his roles at Marsh Furniture Company and HPU, Safrit serves on the boards for the High Point Community Foundation and the NC Zoo Society. He is also a member of NextGen CFO, a business services company that provides local businesses a network of professionals to assist with specific financial needs and strategic business advice.
He now lives in Greensboro, North Carolina, and is the proud father of son, Jack.
Philip “Anthony” Sedberry, Jr. was born and raised in High Point, North Carolina, and graduated from High Point Central High School. After graduating from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in business and finance, he married his high school sweetheart, Jeannie Craycroft.
Sedberry is the president and CEO of MAC Panel Company, a mass interconnect solutions and services company, based in High Point, North Carolina. He has been with the interface connection company for more than 20 years and is involved in many local organizations. Most recently, he served as chairman of the board for the Community Clinic of High Point.
“As a native of High Point, North Carolina, I am honored to be involved with High Point University and the progress the institution brings to the surrounding community,” says Sedberry.
He is an avid golfer and enjoys many outdoor activities with his family. Jeannie and Anthony love to travel and enjoy spending time in the North Carolina mountains where they love to golf, flyfish, hike and spend time with their family and friends.
Anthony and Jeannie have lived in High Point, North Carolina, for nearly 30 years and have two children, Trey and Grace.
Gary Simon is a jeweler and designer at Simon Jewelers in High Point, North Carolina. He owns and operates the establishment with his wife of 35 years, Sherri Simon.
He was born in Norfolk, Virginia, and lived in Virginia Beach until he left to attend college in North Carolina. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1980 with a degree in broadcasting and TV production and obtained his advanced broker’s license (GRI). After college, he worked at WPTV-TV and sold real estate in the Chapel Hill area.
In addition to his other specialties, Simon had a family background in jewelry selling. In 1988, he launched his own store, Simon Jewelers, in High Point, North Carolina. Being involved in the community, specifically with nonprofits, was embedded in his business model as a full-service independent jeweler.
Through Simon Jewelers, he has supported High Point University since early 2000 as a business sponsor of HPU Athletics, the Panther Club, and business student internships. In 2007, Simon Jewelers established the HPU Business Accelerator Fund to encourage and prepare new emerging entrepreneurial students.
“High Point University so generously opens its doors to our community, giving our citizens access to unparalleled experiences, speakers and cultural events,” says Simon. “It is my honor to join the Board of Visitors so that I may gain further insight into the process and be an even better emissary in the community on the University’s behalf.”
In 1993 Simon attended the High Point Chamber of Commerce program “Challenge High Point” to see how to best help the community. As an invested community member, he has served on many local nonprofit boards including the High Point Community Foundation, High Point/Thomasville Red Cross, High Point Regional Hospital Endowment, Theatre Art Galleries, High Point City Project Board, Uptowne High Point Association, Visit High Point and the Junior League of High Point Advisory Board. He has also been a member of the Furnitureland Rotary since 1993 and is an honorary charter member of High Point University’s Sigma Nu Tau Honor Society.
Sherri and Gary have two sons, Noah and Jonah.
Dr. Edward “Ed” Weller has lived in High Point, North Carolina, for more than 38 years with his wife, Becky, and their two sons. He served the community for more than 35 years as an orthopedic surgeon before his retirement in 2021.
Dr. Weller is a graduate of Wake Forest University and the University of Louisville School of Medicine. After graduating medical school, he completed his residency at Vanderbilt University and went on to practice orthopedic surgery in High Point, North Carolina.
“I was honored to be chosen to serve on High Point University’s Board of Visitors,” says Weller. “The university’s unprecedented leadership role in my beloved city, makes the opportunity to serve on the Board of Visitors very special.”
Dr. Weller began his association with High Point University in 1985 as the athletic team physician and as an instructor in the developing sports medical program. He assisted in developing the athletic training program and remained active in the program for more than 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.