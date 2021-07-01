Greensboro, NC – The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro (CFGG) announced today that its Guilford Jobs 2030 (GJ30) initiative is one of 15 community collaboratives asked to join the UNC School of Government’s ncIMPACT Initiative in partnership with myFuture NC.
The goal of this two-year project is to assist in increasing the number of individuals with postsecondary degrees, credentials, or certificates of value in the workforce. It aligns with the state’s legislative goal of 2 million individuals between the ages of 25-44 who possess a high-quality credential or postsecondary degree by 2030.
The focus of Guilford Jobs 2030 is to increase the percentage of the county’s population with post-secondary credentials from its current rate of 46% to 60% by the year 2030. To accomplish this goal, CFGG will work closely with Guilford County, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Guilford County Schools, Guilford Technical Community College, Greensboro Housing Authority and Guilford Works, amongst many others.
Key in this work is to develop a system of providers that meet the needs of the industry via education and training while assisting participants with barriers to success such as housing and transportation.
There are several programs that are integral to achieving the goal of Guilford Jobs 30:
- Eastern Triad Workforce Initiative (ETWI): Eastern Triad Workforce Initiative (ETWI) is a public-private partnership in four counties that provides apprenticeship and on-the-job training to meet employers’ needs, prepare young people for in-demand careers, and enable people already in the workforce to secure better paying jobs.
- Guilford Apprenticeship Partners (GAP): Part of the ETWI network, Guilford Apprenticeship Partners (GAP) is an apprenticeship program that gives rising high school seniors and recent graduates an opportunity to further their education debt-free while gaining paid work experience
- Say Yes Guilford: Say Yes Guilford helps to give last-dollar tuition scholarships for all eligible public high school graduates to attend college or earn other postsecondary scholarships. It also makes available support services to develop the gifts and talents of each child.
Building the Best Guilford (through Economic Recovery and Growth) Initiative: Building the Best Guilford is an 8-month strategic planning process designed to align the economic priorities of Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County to stabilize its small business economy and put into place a robust entrepreneurial and small business support ecosystem, particularly within communities of color most heavily impacted by the pandemic.
GJ30 will not only work with these initiatives, but will incorporate industry, community, and government entities county-wide to create a system that coaches people through their barriers and into education, leading to employment with a livable wage.
“It is an honor to be part of such an incredible team that is dedicated to better education, a stronger workforce, and ensuring the resources needed to access education are available to our vulnerable populations,” said Donna Griffin, co-chair of the GJ30 initiative. “Being selected for this state-wide collaborative is validation of the hard work that’s already occurred in Guilford County”.
To learn more about this project, visit https://ncimpact.sog.unc.edu/
###
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is a charitable organization that inspires giving, maximizes opportunities and strengthens communities for present and future generations. With assets of over $300 million and approximately 700 charitable funds under management, it promotes philanthropy by addressing emerging community issues, managing permanent endowments, and working with individuals, families, corporations, private foundations, and nonprofit organizations in achieving their charitable objectives. In 2020, it received $85.7 million in contributions and granted $35.3 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.