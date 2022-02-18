Commissioners Vote to Repeal Mask Mandate Immediately
Local businesses encouraged to make own decisions regarding masking
Post Date: 02/18/2022 1:03 PM
Guilford County Commissioners met Thurs., Febr.17, 2022 as the Guilford County Board of Health and voted to repeal the countywide mask mandate. Guilford County businesses can now make masking decisions for themselves. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged all municipalities, as well as schools, across the state to repeal the requirements in a press conference earlier in the afternoon.
The motion to rescind the mask mandate passed 7-0, effective immediately.
Governor Cooper cited his reasoning for his recommendation as North Carolina’s COVID-19 metrics continue to move in the right direction and the wide availability of vaccines.
As of March 7, Cooper said low-risk settings, such as schools can make masks voluntary, at the discretion of local officials.
“We are taking a positive step on mask requirements to help us move safely toward a more normal day-to-day life,” Cooper said. “It’s time to focus on getting our children a good education and improving our schools, no matter how you feel about masks.”
There are still some places, such as health care, long-term care and transportation like airplanes, where a mask will be required because of the setting or federal regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.