GREENSBORO, NC (September 16, 2021) – The Commission on the Status of Women and supporting partners will host the virtual event Learning Loss and Recovery: Navigating Education During a Pandemic Tues., Sept. 28 at 6 pm. This virtual event is geared towards students, parents, guardians, teachers and administrators.
Join the meeting via Zoom, using Meeting ID: 868 9224 9073 and Passcode: 281168, or dial in by phone at 929-205-6099.
The panel discussion will cover how the world of education changed during the pandemic, from tech and wifi access to online learning and more. The presentation will review the pandemic’s impact on learning loss, what is anticipated in recovery, and how communities of color and other vulnerable populations were impacted. The goal is to inform community members and empower parents and teachers as they support students through the learning loss experience, as well as build empathy for the experiences of everyone who navigated difficulties throughout the school year.
This event is cosponsored by the Ad Hoc Committee on African American Disparity, Human Rights Commission, Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Youth Services Division, and Guilford County Schools.
