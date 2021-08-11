Comics Galore: Free Comic Book Day strikes back

Like Captain American, Superman, and all the other heroes who temporarily “died,” the event that comic book fans call “Geek Christmas” is back and kicking ass.
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of International Free Comic Book Day, although the 19th one wasn’t actually celebrated. It’s being held on August 14 instead of the traditional first Saturday in May for the same reason it didn’t happen last year.
“We were barely two years old when the shutdown hit,” said Daryl Cummings of Eastgate Comics at 204-C Eastchester Drive in High Point. “We’re actually inside an audio and electronics store, which was considered an essential service, so we were able to wait it out. March through May of 2020 was a dead zone, but we survived and had a big success with our first Triad Comic-Con in May 2021, a year after we reopened. We’re definitely looking forward to Saturday.”
So is Jermaine Exum, General Manager and “Lord Retail” of Acme Comics at 2150 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.
“During the non-essential shutdown, we didn’t wring our hands or sit on them. We showed up to work every day, processed mail orders, and tried to come up with as many ideas as we could. These included live sales on social media, where we would showcase an item of interest, and requested that folks actually call in for it, just like on the old Home Shopping Network, which was really fun. And people supported us through online ordering. One customer on a military base in Germany reached out because they wanted to help us by buying some graphic novels. Because of such responses, we didn’t have to lay anybody off and everyone was paid on time. The comics community, both within North Carolina and beyond, definitely showed up for us, and we’re very appreciative of that support.”
John Hitchcock, owner of Parts Unknown: The Comic Book Store at 906 Spring Garden Street in Greensboro also expressed gratitude for customer support.
“I got Governor Cooper’s recorded phone call in March 2020 saying we had to shut down for two weeks. When I got home, News 2 was saying all businesses would be closed for seven weeks. That was one hell of a haul. But when they said we could open in the first week in May, we did, and our sales jumped right back and we’re doing a little bit better than we were pre-Pandemic.”
Daniel Poindexter, manager of Ssalefish Comics at 3232 Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, has also experienced that bounce-back and is excited about Saturday.
“We did not have a Free Comic Book Day when we reopened in May 2020, but rather what the industry dubbed Free Comic Book Summer. Each week for about two months, we received a small stack of books to give away. The idea was that releasing just a few free titles a week would cut down on the crowds showing up. We put them out on a table in the center of the store, first come, first serve, and while it wasn’t a runaway hit, people seemed to appreciate some normalcy during the strangest period in our store’s history.”
The idea of Free Comic Book Day was first suggested by California-based retailer and event promoter Joe Field in August 2001, when the industry was finally recovering from its disastrous 1993 crash and Marvel’s 1996 bankruptcy. Noting the success of the previous year’s X-Men movie, Field suggested that the industry follow the example of Baskin-Robbins Free Scoop Night. The idea was widely hailed, and Jim Valentino, co-founder of Image Comics, suggested that the first FCBD coincide with the opening weekend of 2002’s Spider-Man.
Over 2,000 stores participated in the inaugural Free Comic Book Day by giving away more than 2 million comic books from four publishers. The next year, 29 publishers participated. What began as a national marketing push spread to Europe, Asia, and Australia, and in 2015, 2,340 retailers ordered 5.6 million comic books to give away to customers of all ages.
“I prefer to call it International Free Comic Book Day,” said Acme’s Exum, who then described how the promotion works. “Each year publishers produce special edition books for the event, so it’s not the same ones that are on the shelf and not the same ones as in previous years. The titles are made specifically for that date, and stores buy them and give them out for free. Not all stores participate in this, there’s nothing mandatory.”
Both Exum, who became manager at Acme on Lawndale in 1998; and Hitchcock, who worked at Acme in its original Elm Street location that opened in 1982 and then founded Parts Unknown in 1989, have been part of Free Comic Book Day since its beginning.
“That first year, it was not a big deal,” said Hitchcock, “but the people who did come in were really excited. Within a couple of years, it was huge. A van would pull up and the door would open and eight kids would come tumbling out and run in for their comics. Then they’d pile back in and you’d hear the driver say ‘Okay, we’re going to the next one. People soon realized that it gave parents a free thing to do with their kids, and it could get them started reading.”
Not everything that Hitchcock gave away were the books that publishers sent him. “One year, this little girl came in with her dad. She could barely clear the counter, and I said, “yes, ma’am, can I help you?” and she said, “I want Snoopy!”
I’d recently bought a used Peanuts hardcover collection full of Snoopy as the Red Baron. So, I said ‘As it just so happens, I’ve got a Snoopy, and it’s just for you.’ I’d been waiting for the perfect person to give it to, and when her eyes got big, I knew I’d found it.”
“Getting kids reading is so important,” said Eastgate’s Cummings. “It’s great that there are comics out there for people in their twenties and thirties like me and [Eastgate owner] Fred [Wright], but gateway comics are fundamental.”
“That’s why I love this new Sergio Aragonés Groo Meets Edgar Rice Burroughs Tarzan,” said Hitchcock. “It may be my favorite new book in the store. Like almost everything Sergio does, it’s hilarious for all ages, and you don’t need to know who either Groo or Tarzan are to love it.”
It’s the latest work from 83-year-old Spanish/Mexican maestro Sergio Aragonés, who first became known in the U.S. in the 1960s via for his “marginals” and “drawn-out dramas” in Mad magazine, and who not only Hitchcock but many industry professionals consider the world’s greatest living cartoonist. Aragonés created the humorous barbarian comic book Groo the Wanderer in 1982 and has chronicled his adventures for a variety of publishers ever since. As with 2014’s Groo vs. Conan, the new book is a four-issue miniseries collaboration with Tom Yeates, currently acclaimed for his work on the Sunday Prince Valiant strip, which deliberately mixes Aragonés’ “cartoony” style with Yeats’ “serious” one.
Jay Ewing, who manages the Greensboro Ssalefish Comics at 1622 Stanley Road (there’s also one in Concord) also has a current favorite that’s creator rather than corporate-owned.
“I recommend Once and Future from writer Kieron Gillen and artist Dan Mora at BOOM! Studios. It’s a fun spin on the Arthurian legend and is probably the only comic with an elderly woman as the hero.”
Poindexter of the Winston Ssalefish still follows one of the two superhero titles that first got him addicted as a kid. “The first was Batman, but the second, Marvel’s Daredevil, in its current run by writer and artist Chip Zdarsky, is genuinely one of the best books on the shelves right now.”
Acme’s Exum is also reading the adventures of a classic superhero and said he was shocked when he realized it’s written by a former cast member of a TV show he used to watch with his mother. “It blew my mind when I realized that Geoff Thorne, the novelist, and screenwriter currently doing great work on DC’s Green Lantern, is the same person as actor Geoffrey Thorne, who played Officer Wilson Sweet on In the Heat of the Night from 1988 to 1993!”
Exum said he also got a big surprise when viewing the movie Suicide Squad, which among other things is a gonzo celebration of really obscure b-list comic book characters from his childhood. “As someone who grew up with these really obscure deep-cut characters, seeing King Shark and the Polka-Dot Man accepted by audiences of a major motion picture creates this moment where 12-year-old me and current-me collide, and it’s just weird.”
But he’s also happy that the art form is now so widely accepted. “Our customers include doctors, educators, and lawyers.” Both Exum and Hitchcock talked about having customers in their thirties who’ve been coming in since they were kids, and are now bringing in their kids. “And now, their grandchildren,” said Hitchcock.
While I was at Acme, I spoke to customers Taleisha Bowen and Ben Gulley, a married couple who’ve bought comics at Acme for years, but on Saturday, were shopping for their seven-year-old daughter Allegra.
“She loves Star Wars, she loves the animated DC Super Hero Girls on Netflix, she loves Into the Spiderverse,” said Bowen. “Basically, you can throw a rock in this store and hit something that she likes,” added Gulley. “We had some time while waiting for a table at Hopps,” said Browne, “and we figured we’d come in and see what is age-appropriate for her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.