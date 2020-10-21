Greensboro, NC – Greensboro, NC based CN Hotels announced the opening of its newest property in Greensboro, NC. Hotel Denim, a hip and stylish boutique hotel located in Midtown Greensboro features 48 modern and spacious rooms, which feature high quality amenities to cater to both corporate and leisure travelers.
Hotel Denim is a boutique property that was designed and created to pay homage to Greensboro’s storied past as the home of Cone Mills and the rich history as the Denim Capital of the World. The hotel features several murals created by renowned street artists throughout the building, which help tell the story of Cone Mills and their influence on Denim.
Guests can relax in our comfortable and well-appointed guest rooms that feature Tempur-Pedic beds, espresso machines, 55-inch flat screen TVs, free wi-fi and modern amenities.
Hotel Denim is located in Midtown Greensboro at 1517 Westover Terrace. The property is located within minutes to The Friendly Shopping Center, Downtown Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Science Center, Greensboro Bicentennial Garden and corporate offices located in the Green Valley area. The property features a innovative fitness center, complimentary Wi-Fi, onsite market which features products made in NC, and Hotel Denim Bar and Lounge.
For more information or to make reservations, please visit www.hoteldenimgso.com or call +1 [336 272 4737].
