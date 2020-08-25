Clyde Singleton teams up with Bull’s Tavern for new small-bites restaurant

Almost six months into the COVID-19 pandemic and over 170,000 dead, it seems like the United States still can’t get the virus under control. For the majority of working-class citizens, the same goes for making ends meet. Rent is due in one week, utilities need to be paid soon, the Paycheck Protection Program loan has ended, unemployment benefits have been cut drastically, the one-time stimulus payment of $1,200 is long gone, and despite many recent reopening, there still aren’t enough jobs to go around. However, a local Winston-Salem man has beaten the odds and started his own business that’s thriving in an industry perhaps most affected by coronavirus.
Clyde Singleton is the owner and head chef of The Ollie Llama, a new small-bite eatery coming soon to the interior of Bull’s Tavern, located at 408 W. 4th St. in downtown Winston-Salem.
Singleton grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, and was a professional skateboarder for 18 years. He has lived all over, but he said he was drawn back to the City of Arts and Innovation after attending numerous skateboarding contests.
“I just had a weird connection with this place,” he said. “I didn’t grow up here; I came back here three years ago from Asheville. I was a chef there for a while and just ended up really liking it and staying. This is my home now.”
He remembers Winston-Salem fondly as a hub for skateboarders in the early ‘90s, and where he drank his first 40-ounce beer. Winston-Salem is also the place he started as a pop-up chef with his first business venture, Cooking With Clyde. Singleton said he started Cooking With Clyde a month after Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency and closed the state with the “Stay-at-Home” executive order.
“I was completely running out of money and had no luck with getting my unemployment like everyone else,” he said. So he asked his roommate (who is the manager of Hoots Beer Co.) if he could set up his food cart and sell to-go sliders while people waited for their to-go beer and wine orders. “It completely took off from there. I can’t explain the rest,” Singleton added. “If someone were to ask how I did it, I started with one slider.”
In addition to starting his own business during a pandemic, he also conquered his addiction to alcohol.
“I had a terrible drinking problem for years, and then just recently became sober, and after that, it seemed like everything started making sense,” he said. “It’s the most incredible thing in the world.”
Quitting drinking and staying sober, despite a global pandemic that has caused others to relapse, wasn’t tough as he originally thought.
“It was actually easier,” Singleton said. “I was more of a social drinker if I wasn’t just like a functioning alcoholic at work. When the pandemic hit, there was nowhere to go and no one to drink with, and I was not about to spend my last few dollars getting drunk by myself. “
He said he decided to quit on March 4, right after a trip to Florida for the Tampa Pro Skateboarding Contest. While celebrating the re-release of one of his boards from 20 years ago, Singleton said he “probably got a little too drunk” and decided to quit after that weekend.
“I was just over it,” he said. “And now, I feel great.”
After overcoming addiction, Singleton said he took a leap of faith with his Cooking With Clyde business, which has been working well for him the past four months.
“I took the last bit of my money, bought some mise en place, and it just took off,” he said. “I guess people were hungry and just liked the food. The concept is really good and quick, where people can just come in, get a small bite, and get it to go.”
That leap of faith turned into a huge opportunity, when Singleton met Danielle Bull, owner of Bull’s Tavern.
“I’ve spent all this time bringing the space up to code so that we could start providing food and doing things the right way to get back open,” Bull said. “The PPP is gone—money is gone and rent is due. We have to start some way to make income. Meeting Clyde was a coincidence.”
When restaurants and bars closed on March 17, Bull made sure to take care of her staff by helping them file for unemployment benefits.
“I ended up helping a lot of other service industry workers downtown file their unemployment, and fill it out properly,” she said. “I helped what felt like several hundred people. Clyde was having trouble with his unemployment, and someone had told him to call me, and a couple of days later, we bumped into each other at Hoots.”
She saw his pop-up there, and the two started talking about him coming to Bull’s with his food cart.
“We started talking about when we reopened doing a taco truck because we couldn’t reopen in May,” she explained. “That is when I decided to just gut the place and redo it from the subfloor up and make sure everything met code to be able to sell food out of there.”
Bull plans on reopening on Sept. 11, when North Carolina is supposed to enter Phase 3. But with the recent uncertainty surrounding alleged conflicting information from ALE and ABC agents, Bull’s reopening plans are still up in the air. However, she said Singleton didn’t have to wait for Bull’s to completely reopen to start operations at Ollie Llama. Additionally, Bull plans to sell to-go beer and wine while she waits for the OK to fully reopen.
With rent coming up soon, Bull has plans to hold a gift card drive so that Bull’s Tavern can reopen and stay open.
“I’ve got a hundred gift cards, so I am just going to do a gift card drive asking people to prepay their future tab, and chip into the rent pile since the landlord wants his money,” she said. “The bills haven’t stopped just because the business stopped with only one round of funding, that was never intended to last five months,” she added. “I have enough left to restock the bar, and that’s it.”
The concept of Singleton’s new venture is similar to Cooking With Clyde, except that The Ollie Llama will be stable at Bull’s Tavern while Cooking With Clyde travels. Singleton said he would be making small-bite snack foods to stock at Bull’s Tavern (when they can reopen) throughout the week, and he will make special appearances there on the weekends to whip up his specialties.
The name “The Ollie Llama” comes from a joke Singleton and his friends came up with while sitting outside one evening. He said they were brainstorming witty Instagram handles for Singleton’s side-gig as a writer for skateboarding magazines. He said it’s a play on words with Dalai Lama, and an ‘ollie’ is a popular skateboarding trick, and he adopted the llama as the company’s mascot.
Immediately, The Ollie Llama’s menu stands out in the downtown dining scene as Singleton said half of it would include plant-based foods—filling a void for the city’s vegan and vegetarian diners.
“That is kind of the first thing I really wanted to do and bring into downtown because there is not a lot of plant-based stuff,” he said. “Everything you can get to hold in your one hand and your drink or phone in the other, that was my complete idea when I wanted to do the food, and that is also what I wanted to do with the pop-ups.”
Singleton’s vision of The Ollie Llama is offering a “very simple, moderately priced” menu with “a piece of North Carolina and Winston-Salem in everything.” He said The Ollie Llama’s menu includes items such as “Camel City Churros,” which are filled with either Black Mountain Chocolate or peanut butter and jelly, and “Camel City Pups,” which are hushpuppies loaded with ricotta, Swiss and mozzarella cheeses. The menu also has a Texas Pete pico-de-gallo and other local Winston-Salem and North Carolina staples.
“I will be using Doc Brown’s barbecue, and Cheerwine barbecue sauce—I am using Slappy’s Chicken and turning that into chicken salad,” he said. “I am just working with a lot of different purveyors, and I want to work with North Carolina names. I think it’s kind of important.”
Even though starting a restaurant amid a pandemic is “nerve-racking,” Singleton is not a newb to the industry—his mother owned a restaurant growing up, and he has predominantly worked in restaurants.
“No one really knew that I cook, which is funny,” he said. “I always knew how to cook; I could always put something together. I think skateboarding actually helps in that sense because skateboarders are very creative.”
As a new business owner in a time of uncertainty and limited resources, Singleton has also had to juggle being a business owner, chef, and a his own marketing team. Singleton released The Ollie Llama logo and announced his new venture on Aug. 17. The logo is an Afro-pick, with the City of Winston-Salem’s skyline between its metal rods. Singleton came up with the concept, which pays homage to one of his favorite music groups, Digable Planets, and their album Blowout Comb, and Eric Swaim of Marquee Studios made the finished product happen.
“I wanted to go with a logo rather than a name and font because from skateboarding, what I have learned, people recognize symbols more than they do words and letters,” Singleton said. “I think the branding and the logo are really useful going into it and getting the name out there a lot. Being able to work with different skateboarding magazines has really helped, as well.”
Singleton said once upon a time, almost 20 years ago, he was a professional skateboard dreaming of being a chef.
“What really got me into cooking was, I used to read the New York Times a lot,” he said. “I’d get the Sunday paper and do the crossword, and always take the recipes out of that section. I had a book of them.”
Then he started working in restaurants in Asheville, as a dishwasher.
“I made the mistake of being able to pop some oysters really quickly, and I wished I was washing dishes again,” he said jokingly. “That is all how this started, popping an oyster.”
Singleton said he did not want a restaurant, but that the opportunity fell in his lap.
“I want my food there every day, but I don’t want to be there in the same place every day that is not my brand,” he explained. “What I really wanted to do was take it back to skateboarding, kind of tour skate shops. Lots of skate shops have direct and meaningful communication and relationships with bars and things like that because we are all older. I wanted to kind of flip that and do The Ollie Llama, not as a restaurant, per se—That is something I have really wanted to do anyways, become a food supplier. [The Ollie Llama] is a way to test the market.”
Singleton attributes finding success in an industry doomed by COVID to keeping it simple, and consistent.
“I didn’t really have a set goal—I think that’s what probably was one of my reasons for being successful,” he said. “When I became more successful, it became a lot easier because I didn’t add more things to it. I kept it simple. I did exactly the same thing this entire time.”
He also attributes his popularity to his strong work ethic, and to the people that want his food.
“I was hustling—in the beginning, I was doing three or four pop-ups a week with no kind of transportation,” he said. “I didn’t ask for a lot, and that is what I think was my key to my success.”
In addition to The Ollie Llama, Singleton said he would still take his Cooking With Clyde cart to local hot spots around Winston-Salem, such as Hoots and Monstercade, and even out of town.
Since bars are still technically closed, Singleton plans to pick up other catering jobs in addition to managing The Ollie Llama and other Cooking With Clyde gigs.
“No one wants to be in one place all the time every day, and I am lucky enough to have other business ventures,” he said. “And right now, you can’t really fit a lot of people into one place.”
Singleton describes having the “best of both worlds” with his one-man cooking show. The perks, he said, is that his hours are shorter, his paychecks are bigger, and he gets to stay creative while also challenging himself.
“It is doing what I have been doing, and also doing what I have wanted to do in other kitchens,” he said. “In skateboarding, you just have to have that mentality of just like, you have to do it as you do it every day. The first day is going to be like every day—just go in, make the food good and make it right, and make sure everyone is happy. That is the biggest thing out of everything.”
Wanna go?
Keep in the loop by following The Ollie Llama on Instagram and Facebook. You can catch Cooking With Clyde at Hoots, and on Wednesdays at Monstercade. The Ollie Llama, located inside Bull’s Tavern at 408 W. 4th St. in Winston-Salem, will open sometime in the near future from Friday-Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.