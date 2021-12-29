Claiming to have Gun, Man Takes Merchandise and Cash from Triad Best Buy
GREENSBORO, NC (Dec. 28, 2021) – On 12.28.2021 at 7:50 p.m. police responded to a robbery of business at the Best Buy on 1701 South 40 Drive. A man entered the business and implied he was armed and took undisclosed merchandise and left in a white SUV.
The suspect was described as a black-male, 6’01, heavyset build wearing a gray hat and black jacket.
There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.