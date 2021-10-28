City to Stop Taking Rent/Utility Assistance Applications October 31
to Focus on 1,300 Already Submitted
GREENSBORO, NC (October 28, 2021) – After the City’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) received a boost of an additional $10 million in funding from Guilford County to continue its program, the City is closing the program’s application portal to new applications on October 31.
According to City staff, the ERAP system currently has about 1,300 applications already in the system.
Renewals of past assistance will still be processed in the portal by the City’s partner agencies.
“If additional funds become available, we will re-open the portal,” Kennedy adds.
Meanwhile, the county’s Guilford Cares rent and utility assistance program is still taking applications. Greensboro residents who have not yet applied for rent and/or utility assistance through the City’s program may do so through the county’s application online portal. For more information, call 336-641-3000.
The decision to close the City’s application portal was agreed upon by all partner agencies who have “worked tirelessly for our residents in need for many months,” Kennedy says. They are Greensboro Housing Coalition, Greensboro Urban Ministries, Housing Consultants Group, and Salvation Army of Greensboro.
For more details and updates on the City’s ERAP program, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ERAP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.