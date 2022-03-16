City to Receive $10 Million in Federal Funding
GREENSBORO, NC (March 15, 2022) – The City of Greensboro will be receiving more than $10 million in federal funding for workforce development, an innovation district, public safety and transit services.
The funding secured will assist the following projects:
- $3,008,800 for buses, bus facilities and bus equipment
- $3,000,000 for computer-aided dispatch system replacement to better equip Guilford Metro 911 to field incoming calls
- $3,000,000 for the Greensboro Innovation District, a designated area of the city to attract business and create high-paying jobs
- $1,600,000 for workforce development Initiatives, including technology and support services
“We are so appreciative of US Rep. Kathy Manning and US Sen. Thom Tillis for helping deliver much needed funding that will continue to help transform what we can offer our Greensboro residents,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “This $10 million dollars will go directly to funding public transportation, public safety and helping our workforce right here in Greensboro."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.