City Starts Conversation About Community Land Trusts
GREENSBORO, NC (February 23, 2023) – Many Greensboro properties are vacant, abandoned or tax delinquent. The amount of money owed in taxes, liens, and property repairs is more than the properties are worth.
That’s why the City’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Department (HND) is moving toward community land trusts (CLT). CLTs are a way to free up these properties and provide affordable housing for current and future generations.
HND staff want to start a conversation about CLT with Greensboro residents, lenders, and community partners interested in learning more. Attend one of these “Community Land Trust Housing with Lasting Affordability” meetings:
- 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, Wednesday, March 15, Hemphill Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd.
- 2-4 pm Wednesday, March 15, Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr.
- 6-8 pm Wednesday, March 15, Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr.
- 10 am to 12 pm Thursday, March 16, McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.
- 6-8 pm Thursday, March 16, Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.
- The initial focus of the City’s CLT will be these areas, which are also listed below:
Redevelopment Focus Areas
Eastside Park
Ole Asheboro
Willow Oaks
Reinvestment Focus Areas
Dudley Heights
Glenwood
Kings Forest
Mill District
Random Woods
Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/CLT.
