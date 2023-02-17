GREENSBORO, NC (February 13, 2023) – Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation Department is now hiring for all part-time summer 2023 jobs, including camp counselors, camp directors, park attendants, playground counselors, inclusion counselors, program assistants, and all pool positions. More than 100 openings are available. Apply now.
Jobs start at $15.50 per hour for up to 40 hours of work per week from June to August. There is a particular need for lifeguards. The City will hire people as young as 15 for those positions and new hires will receive all appropriate lifeguard and safety training.
“A part-time job at Greensboro Parks and Recreation is not only a fun way to spend the summer, it’s also wonderful introduction to the recreation, aquatics, and child care professions,” said Parks and Recreation Director Phil Fleischman. “We welcome job applicants with a wide range of experiences and backgrounds, from students new to the workforce through retirees with a depth of career experience.”
For details on individual positions and pay rates, visit the Greensboro jobs website.
