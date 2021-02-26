Greensboro, NC (February 26, 2021) –In response to Governor Cooper’s decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions, the City of Greensboro is returning to regular public operating hours of 8 am to 5 pm beginning Monday, March 1. The City’s Library and Parks and Recreation departments will follow a different schedule with announcements made separately.
Residents are still encouraged to avoid visiting City facilities if possible, instead using other methods of handling City business, such as by phone, email, postal mail, etc. Concern for the community and employees is the City’s priority.
Visit the City’s COVID-19 Web page for the latest news, cancelations, and service changes.
