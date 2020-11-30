High Point, N.C. (Nov. 30, 2020) – The City of High Point Planning and Development Department requests resident feedback on their land use assessment of a 1.4-square-mile area along the Greensboro Road and Jamestown Bypass corridors from Montlieu Avenue in High Point to the Jamestown town limits at the Deep River. The assessment evaluates land that will become available for potential development and redevelopment after the construction of the new Jamestown Bypass.
Because of the pandemic, the City will not be holding an in-person meeting, but residents are invited to join a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at 6 p.m. Those interested in attending can register at www.highpointnc.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting. Participants are also requested to submit questions ahead of time by emailing them to landuseassessments@highpointnc.gov by Dec. 11, 2020, at 5 p.m.
A complete draft of the assessment and other information can be found at the following website www.highpointnc.gov/landuseassessments. Residents who cannot join the meeting can direct questions to Heidi Galanti, Planning Services Administrator, at 336.883.3328.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.