GREENSBORO, NC (December 8, 2020) – The City’s Department of Transportation is offering retail business and restaurants in the Central Business District free, two-hour parking vouchers for use by their customers to encourage shopping and enjoying local small businesses this holiday season. To get the free vouchers, business owners and managers should register at tinyurl.com/DGSOholidayparking2020.
The holiday parking vouchers will be good for two hours of free parking from 8 am to 6 pm weekdays at any of the four downtown City-owned parking decks through the end of December 2020.
“The first hour of parking in the downtown parking decks is always free during the day, so this gives patrons three total hours of free parking downtown,” said Parking Operations and Enforcement Administrator Gary Canapinno. The parking decks are also free from 6-9 pm weekdays and 3 am to 9 pm weekends.
The holiday parking vouchers may not be used for on-street metered parking.
This opportunity is only for retail business and restaurants. Only one holiday parking voucher may be used by a customer per parking event. Retail business and restaurants that already participate in the City’s existing parking validation stamp program are eligible to receive the free vouchers.
For more information about the Holiday Parking Voucher Program, contact Canapinno at 336-373-2648 or parking@greensboro-nc.gov.
