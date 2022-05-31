CITY OF HIGH POINT NAMES NEW ASSISTANT CITY MANAGER AND NEW PLANNING DIRECTOR
HIGH POINT, N.C. (May 31, 2022) – High Point City Manager Tasha Logan Ford announced two new hires for the organization. Damon Dequenne has accepted the assistant city manager position and will begin his new job on June 21, 2022. Sushil Nepal has accepted the position of planning services director and will begin his new job on July 5, 2022.
Damon Dequenne is a ten-year veteran of the United States Navy, serving in both the enlisted and officer ranks. His local government experience includes time in roles that span a wide variety of municipal services and cross-departmental management. Dequenne joined the City of Winston-Salem in 2011, assumed the position of assistant city manager in 2018 and most recently served as a private-sector consultant with WithersRavenel.
As a member of the Winston-Salem City/County Utilities Division, he served in several roles, including utilities services coordinator, GIS coordinator/systems engineer, construction and maintenance engineer, field operations manager and deputy director for the Winston-Salem City/County Utilities Division. Prior to joining Winston-Salem, Dequenne served as the water resources director and assistant public works director for the City of Buckeye, Arizona. Dequenne has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and holds a Grade 3 North Carolina Wastewater Collections System Operator certification as well as a North Carolina A-Distribution Water Operator certification.
Sushil Nepal’s most recent role was the planning and economic development director for the Town of Harrisburg, N.C., during a period of growth where he has led his team in long-range planning, transportation planning and economic development. Prior to that, he was the principal planner for the Town of Huntersville, N.C. Nepal has had a progressive career in planning, spanning over a decade, from entry-level planning in Cedar Rapids, Michigan, to overseeing a multi-county regional growth project during his time with Centralina Council of Governments. He earned his Master of Science degree in urban and regional planning from The University of Iowa. He also holds a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degree in environmental management from Pokhara University in Nepal (abroad). He has an American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) Certification through American Planning Association (APA).
“I welcome both Damon and Sushil to our organization,” said City Manager Tasha Logan Ford. “Their skills and experiences will be welcomed additions to our team and to the High Point community.”
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.