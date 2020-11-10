GREENSBORO, NC (November 10, 2020) – The City of Greensboro is named one of the top-ranked digital city governments by the Center for Digital Government (CDG), placing third among cities with a population between 250,000-499,999. The CDG is a national research and advisory institute focused on information technology polices and best practices in state and local government
Greensboro is recognized for using technology to tackle social challenges, enhance services, strengthen cybersecurity and more. “Innovative cities are utilizing technology and analyzing data to better serve their citizens, respond quickly to citizen needs around COVID-19, and support digital experience initiatives,” said Phil Bertolini, co-director, CDG. “The Center for Digital Government congratulates this year’s winners for their hard work and efforts to use technology to enhance citizen interactions with government.”
Greensboro’s redesigned website focuses on its resident audience and includes an easy navigation system and interactive tools that make the site more responsive. Since its redesign in February 2018, the City has received three awards for its new website. In the area of security, Greensboro has achieved an ISO/IEC 27001 certification, a globally recognized standard for its cybersecurity management program that protects the City’s systems and programs from threats and cyber attacks. The City is one of only a few worldwide to achieve this prestigious cybersecurity certification.
“The momentum continues to build in Greensboro as we find new and exciting ways to use technology to create transparency and access information and data,” noted Jane Nickles, director of Greensboro’s Information Technology Department. “We are honored to be recognized by the Center for Digital Government and will continue to move ahead with new developments to enhance government operations.”
This is the sixth Digital Cities Survey Award for Greensboro.
