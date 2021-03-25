GREENSBORO, NC (March 25, 2021) – City offices are closed on Friday, April 2 in observance of Good Friday/Spring Break.
No garbage or recycling collections will take place on Friday, April 2. Friday’s collections take place Thursday, April 1, and Thursday’s collections take place Wednesday, March 31. All other collections remain the same. The White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station are both closed Friday, April 19.
The Greensboro History Museum and Greensboro Public Libraries are closed Friday, April 2 and Sunday, April 4.
On Friday, April 1, the Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) will run a Saturday schedule with hourly frequency. HEAT will run on a Saturday schedule with no service on routes 73 or 75. Access GSO will also run on a Saturday schedule.
Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Administrative Offices, recreation centers, AIR, Greensboro Youth Council, City Beautiful, Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers, Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion and the Greensboro Sportsplex will be closed Friday, April 2 through Sunday, April 4.City parks, gardens, lakes, trails, cemeteries, and Gillespie Golf Course will be open to the public on their normal operating schedules.
The Greensboro Cultural Center will be closed Friday, April 2 through Sunday, April 4.
Emergency services are available for water and sewer needs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.
