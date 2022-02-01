City Manager Announces Changes to City Administration
GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2022) – City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba is adding two key roles to the City’s administrative team on his first day on the job.
Chris Wilson, who most recently served as Interim City Manager, is now Deputy City Manager. He will lead and provide support for development services and economic development, while placing emphasis on the organization’s internal daily operations.
“The depth and breadth of knowledge and managerial experience Mr. Wilson brings to the table, makes him an invaluable asset and positions him to serve well as Deputy City Manager,” said City Manager Jaiyeoba. “Chris has the keen ability to align City assets and leverage the resources of key stakeholders, resulting in notable investments in our community.”
April Albritton will join the City on February 16 in the new role of Assistant to the City Manager.
This position is a primary liaison between the City Manager's Office and the City’s 22 departments as it relates to City Council matters. Albritton will also routinely engage outside agencies and the general public on behalf of the City Manager.
“Ms. Albritton has an impressive background in office management and public administration. She will foster key relationships and collaborate with City staff on economic development opportunities, while leading complex strategic initiatives,” said Jaiyeoba.
As Assistant to the City Manager, Albritton will oversee the administrative operations of the City Manager's Office, supervise support staff and manage special programs and major projects.
Albritton most recently worked as the Regional Recruiter for Sharp Transit, a multi-million dollar transportation company in partnership with Aldi Food Group. Additionally, she gave back to her alma mater UNC Greensboro, serving as the Director of the Athletic Annual Fund.
