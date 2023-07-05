City Human Rights Department Gala Honors Local Students and Supporters
GREENSBORO, NC (July 5, 2023) – The City of Greensboro’s Human Rights Department presented the Morningside and Mosaic awards at its annual celebration gala on June 28 at Piedmont Hall.
Five recent Dudley High School graduates earned the Morningside Awards for their demonstrated interest in a profession or collegiate field of study related to human rights. This year’s award winners are:
· Nylen Brewington-Al-Ahmar – Nylen will attend Howard University to study media journalism, film, and communications and hopes to open a non-profit production company.
· Makayla Garner – Makayla is an aspiring nurse who would like to open a mobile health clinic for the benefit of all people, especially those in marginalized communities.
· Leotis ‘Tre’ McNeil III – Tre wants to study law to promote justice and improve the quality of life for people of color and those affected by systematic racism.
· Jordan Miller – Jordan will attend North Carolina A&T State University to pursue a degree in journalism and mass communications. He wants to attend law school and become a judge.
· Anthony Taylor – Dudley’s 2023 class valedictorian, Anthony will continue his studies at North Carolina State University. The aspiring engineer seeks to develop products and technology that combat social justice issues.
The awards were established in 2020 by the City of Greensboro to commemorate the five lives lost in a mass shooting at a 1979 anti-Ku Klux Klan protest in the City’s Morningside Homes community. Each student received an award in the amount of $1,979.
The Human Rights Department presented Mosaic Awards to the following community members and City employees for their supportive partnerships.
Community Mosaic Award Winners (with agency & area of support)
· Meridith Berger, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce – Reentry & Immigration
· Alex Eiffe, A.G. Linnet & Associates, PA - Immigration
· Robbielane Lawhorn, Greensboro Housing Coalition - Housing
· Leilani Roughton, New Arrivals Institute – Refugees & International
· Jennifer Ruppe, Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center – LGBTQ+ Communities
· Mark Springfield, Disability Advocacy Center – Disability Access
City Mosaic Award Winners (with City department or division)
· Liz Alverson – Housing and Neighborhood Development
· Katie Croft – People & Culture (formerly Human Resources)
· Melanie Jones – Metro 911
· Tony McCarty – Contact Center
· Tracy Nash – Budget & Evaluation
· Victorian Simmons – Fire
· Dave Walters - Communications
The Human Rights Department promotes mutual understanding, respect, and fair treatment of all Greensboro residents without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability, or familial status. Contact Coordinator of Outreach and Education Paula Washington at 336-373-7838 for more information.
